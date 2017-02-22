Aabenraa, Denmark, 2017-02-22 08:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydbank's Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 23 March 2017 at 3:00pm in Sønderjyllandshallen, H.P. Hanssensgade 7, 6200 Aabenraa, Denmark.







The notice and the agenda for the general meeting have been attached to this announcement.?



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=616280