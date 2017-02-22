

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays Plc (HAS.L), a British recruitment company, reported a 17 percent increase in its first-half earnings from the year-ago period.



For the half year ended December 31, 2016, the company reported profit before tax of 96.2 million pounds, up from 82.4 million pounds last year. Basic earnings per share rose 14 percent to 4.55 pence from 3.99 pence a year ago.



Operating profit for the period was reported at 100.1 million pounds, up 16 percent from 86.3 million pounds last year.



Net fees for the period increased 17 percent on actual basis and 3 percent on like-for-like basis to 465.5 million pounds from 396.9 million pounds during the same period last year.



The company also raised the interim dividend by 5 percent to 96 pence.



Alistair Cox, Chief Executive, said, 'Looking ahead, the scale, balance and diversity of the business we have built, combined with our world-class, highly experienced management teams, stands us in good stead. The vast majority of our markets remain positive, we have many opportunities to grow and we look to the future with confidence.'



