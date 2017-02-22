Iconic American brand Zippo has launched a captivating video showcasing the genius of Canadian artist, Steven Spazuk. Known as the Fire Artist, Steven realised the fascinating 'fumage' technique, which casts aside traditional tools such as paintbrushes in favour of painting with fire. In the newly released video, Steven uses flame to create an original artwork and reveals how he expertly harnesses the power of fire.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170222005055/en/

Painting with Fire: Artist Uses Flame of a Zippo Windproof Lighter to Create Striking Art (Photo: Business Wire)

The never-before-seen footage features Steven "attacking the paper" with the flame of a Zippo windproof lighter and other fire tools and then retouching his designs by etching patterns with natural bird feathers and blades. Filmed in his studio in Montreal, Steven divulges how his unique artistic approach originated and his inspiration.

See Steven in action here: https://youtu.be/-odU2Kf4v4A.

Steven's art style, which originally came to him in a dream, is steeped in improvisation and spontaneity and is something he has worked on perfecting for the last 14 years. His long-held affinity for his own Zippo windproof lighter, dating back to his days as a college art student is identified as a source of artistic creativity and inspiration. Speaking of the campaign, Steven said:

"The flame is something that truly inspires my art; once I found my way of working with fire I knew it would become my voice and I should be committed to that craft. A Zippo lighter has always been a part of my toolbox, and I also love how it can be a piece of art in itself. To me, it's both a muse and a tool so Zippo is a stimulating brand to work alongside."

With its distinctive style and classic construction, the Zippo windproof lighter has served as a canvas for endless artistic creations. For 85 years Zippo has brought unmatched levels of artistic talent to the smallest of canvases from the early years of etching and hand-painted details to today's cutting-edge 360-degree MultiCut engraving. With over 300,000 designs created since 1932, Zippo continues to push the boundaries of design. By partnering with Steven Spazuk, Zippo is proud to continue showcasing art in all its forms.

David Warfel, VP Global Marketing at Zippo said: "At Zippo, we pride ourselves on continuing to push the boundaries of design, and so collaborating with Steven made perfect sense. We admire his inventive approach using the flame of our famous windproof lighter! With 85 years of history, Zippo has an influential and dedicated fan base. During this time Zippo has transcended its functional benefits to become a cultural icon and we love finding new ways for our customers to appreciate the brand.

-ENDS-

Follow Zippo on Facebook and Twitter to be kept up-to-date with the latest news, exclusive offers and other exciting announcements.

ABOUT ZIPPO

One of the most recognized brands in the world, Zippo was founded in the fall of 1932 by George G. Blaisdell in Bradford, Pennsylvania, where it has manufactured over 550 million windproof lighters. With the exception of improvements to the flint wheel and modifications in case finishes, the product remains unchanged and is backed by the company's famous lifetime guarantee "It works, or we fix it free.™" Zippo's diverse product line includes lighters and accessories; butane candle lighters; fragrance, and a robust line of heat and flame products for outdoor enthusiasts. Zippo markets in nearly 200 countries and also owns W.R. Case and Sons Cutlery Company, also based in Bradford, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit Zippo.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170222005055/en/

Contacts:

For Zippo

Paige-Lauren Minns

Paige@devries-slam.com

0207 067 0261