Nuvias (formerly Zycko) seeks new resellers in Iberia, offering excellent growth opportunities with strong support services

Nuvias (formerly Zycko) showcases comprehensive range of high-value, advanced networking and security solutions

Nuvias (formerly Zycko), the pan-EMEA high-value distributor, which is redefining international, specialist distribution in IT, is making its first appearance this year at an ASLAN Congress and Expo. The distributor is showcasing the latest developments from its comprehensive range of advanced networking and security vendor solutions, while looking to find more Iberian reseller partners, as it grows and expands across EMEA.

Joining Nuvias on the stand will be several of its leading vendors in Iberia, including Riverbed, Nokia, ProLabs, Arbor Networks, Malwarebytes and HID Global. Visitors will be able to see demos, access information and get help on a range of key technology areas such as cyber-security, network performance, secure access and authentication, WAN optimisation and datacentre infrastructure.

Nuvias is committed to growing its channel presence in Iberia through providing reseller partners with a more comprehensive choice of high value vendor solutions, enhanced by a range of innovative and supportive channel services that allow partners to grow their business, enter new technology areas and achieve greater levels of success.

Javier Llorente, Country Manager Iberia, for Nuvias, commented: "We are delighted to be taking part in ASLAN 2017. It gives us the opportunity to not only showcase our wide range of vendor solutions to end users and our existing reseller base, but also to introduce potential new reseller partners to the Nuvias team and explain the many potential growth opportunities open to them with the Nuvias Group in Iberia. These opportunities are backed up by the Nuvias commitment to excellence and providing very strong sales, marketing and technical support.

"Nuvias offers a very wide range of vendor solutions designed to meet today's ever- changing IT environment. These include traditional, hybrid and virtual networks; visibility and management solutions; WAN and LAN connectivity; security; storage; unified communications; mobility; and virtualisation. Although mainly aimed at medium-sized and large enterprises, the Nuvias range covers the IT needs faced by most companies or organisation in Iberia."

Paul Eccleston, CEO Nuvias, said: "Iberia is a very important market in EMEA and an integral part of the Nuvias strategy to deliver new levels of service and capability, consistently across EMEA. ASLAN 2017 is a great location for Nuvias to demonstrate what we are able to offer today and what we are building for the future, as well as showcasing the technologies of our key vendor partners. We are looking forward to talking with our reseller partners and prospective partners about the growth opportunities we can develop together in the Iberian market."

Vendors on the Nuvias stand

Riverbed

Riverbed is the IT Performance company that provides users with the necessary tools to understand, optimise and consolidate their IT infrastructure. With its Riverbed SteelHead, Riverbed SteelFusion and Riverbed SteelCentral solutions, Riverbed enables customers to build a high performance IT infrastructure, increasing productivity, as well as reducing complexity and costs. Thousands of organisations have already chosen Riverbed solutions to make their IT infrastructure more efficient, less costly and more responsive to the ever-increasing and changing needs of today's distributed networks.

Nuvias (formerly Zycko) has been a Riverbed distributor since 2005, and is the most extensively resourced, qualified, experienced and successful Riverbed distributor in EMEA. Nuvias has over 90 RSA RSS accredited Riverbed sales account managers across EMEA, over 15 RCSP accredited Riverbed engineers, and six RTP accredited Riverbed trainers. The company also has a fully skilled Riverbed marketing team helping to generate channel sales opportunities.

Nokia

Nokia is a leading provider of global connectivity solutions for businesses, telecom operators and government organisations. Zycko is Nokia's first Pan-EMEA distributor. Nokia solutions available to Nuvias channel partners include

IP and Optical Integrated Networking

Nuage (software defined networking)

Vital QIP (Massively Scalable Management Software for Domain Name Systems (DNS), Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) and IP Address Management (IPAM)

VitalSuite: Network and application performance management software

Passive Optical LAN: fibre-based LAN connectivity infrastructure for buildings/campuses,

ProLabs

ProLabs is a leading manufacturer of high quality accessories and infrastructure for data centres, with more than three million products installed in data centres around the world. ProLabs solutions are known for quality and reliability, and are 100 per cent compatible with more than 50 vendors and 20,000 systems. ProLabs' innovative and cutting-edge technology comes with a lifetime warranty, and the industry-leading solutions are proven to deliver cost savings of up to 70 per cent.

Arbor Networks

Arbor Networks is a global leader in network security. The company's technology is deployed in 70 per cent of service provider networks globally, including 90 per cent of tier one operators. Arbor is an expert in providing defence and mitigation solutions for organisations of all shapes and sizes, so they remain secure from whatever threats they face.

One of the growing threats companies face today is distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, and Arbor is a specialist at enabling organisations to spot and defend against the threat of a DDoS attack, providing solutions that enable users to quickly identify and eradicate threats.

Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes protects consumers and businesses against dangerous threats such as malware, ransomware, and exploits that escape detection by traditional antivirus solutions. Malwarebytes Anti-Malware, the company's flagship product, has a highly advanced heuristic detection engine that has removed more than five billion malicious threats from computers worldwide. More than 10,000 SMBs and enterprise businesses worldwide trust Malwarebytes to protect their data.

HID Global

HID Global is the trusted leader in providing access control and secure identity solutions, including smart cards, readers, printers, RFID tags and software. Recognized for robust quality, innovative designs and industry leadership, HID Global is focused on creating customer value and serves a variety of markets that include physical access control; IT security; strong authentication/credential management; card personalisation; visitor management; government ID; and identification technologies for a range of applications.

Other solutions on show include those from Tintri and KEMP Technologies,

About Nuvias Group

Nuvias Group is the pan-EMEA, high value distribution business, which is redefining international, specialist distribution in IT. The company has created a platform to deliver a consistent, high value, service-led and solution-rich proposition across EMEA. This allows partner and vendor communities to provide exceptional business support to customers and enables new standards of channel success.

The Group today consists of Wick Hill, an award-winning, value-added distributor with a strong specialisation in security; Zycko, an award-winning, specialist EMEA distributor, with a focus on advanced networking (Zycko was established in the UK in 1999 and has operated successfully in Iberia from 2008); and SIPHON Networks, an award-wining UC solutions and technology integrator for the channel. All three companies have proven experience at providing innovative technology solutions from world-class vendors, and delivering market growth for vendor partners and customers. The Group has 21 regional offices across EMEA, as well as serving additional countries through those offices. Turnover is in excess of US$ 330 million.

