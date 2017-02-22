Air China to Launch Barcelona-Shanghai Direct Flights in May

The service will begin on 5th May and will operate three weekly flights: on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

This is Air China's second route from Barcelona. In May 2014 began its flights to Beijing.

Air China meets the demands of Barcelona society and businesses.

The company launches a special offer from EUR443 in Economy and from EUR2,043 in Business class (return, all taxes and fees included).

BARCELONA, Feb. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Air China, the main airline in Asia and a Star Alliance member, will inaugurate the service on the 5th May, its second route to China from Barcelona-El Prat Airport with a direct flight to the economic capital of the country: Shanghai. Flights will be operated three times per week and with an adapted schedule to businesses with interests on that city and its prosperous surroundings.

The flight will be operated with one of the most modern airplanes of Air China: an Airbus 330-200 with 16 Business class seats and 239 economy class seats.

All three weekly frequencies will be made on return on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Flights will depart from Barcelona Airport at 12:30pm to reach Shanghai-Pudong at 6:40am of the next day on Fridays and Sundays. On Tuesdays Flight will depart from Barcelona Airport at 11:45 to reach Shanghai Pudong at 05:55am the next day. The return flight will depart at 00:30am to land in Barcelona at 8:00am of the same day.

The schedule has been especially programmed not just to be adapted to the business traveller needs, but as well to allow better connection at Shanghai airport. This way, business traveller will be able to reach Shanghai on Monday at first and leave back to Barcelona on Friday of that same week.

Additionally, from Pudong International Airport, passengers will have at their disposal fast and excellent international connections to Japan, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand, and also domestic connections to Chengdu, Wenzhou, Fuzhou and Guangzhou.

With this brand new destination, the second served by Air China from Barcelona-El Prat, the airline is covering a route widely demanded by several social sectors and businesses from Barcelona due to the strong business ties with Shanghai and its surroundings.

According to data from the BCN Air Route Development Committee about 100,400 passengers flew from Barcelona to Shanghai on 2016 with a layover at some point.

Special offer

To welcome this new route, Air China has launched excellent offers to travel to Shanghai for the first time from Barcelona with no layover. Economy class tickets- always return and with all taxes and fees included - can be bought from EUR443, while Business class seats tickets are available from EUR2,043.

Second route from Barcelona

Air China began just three years ago- precisely also a 5th May- its first route from Barcelona to China, specifically to Beijing. Those flights (four times per week with a stopover in Vienna) came to attend an uncovered route and have had a broad demand since then.

Now, with the opening of the direct flight to Shanghai, Air China strengthens its commitment to Barcelona-El Prat Airport, one of the top-growing in passengers in all Europe.

About us

Air China is China's only national flag carrier and a member carrier of the world's largest airline network - Star Alliance. By Dec 2016, Air China had a fleet of 590 passenger aircraft and freighters of mainly Boeing and Airbus families (including those of the carriers which Air China has a majority stake in). It operates 378 routes, including 102 international routes, 14 regional routes and 262 domestic routes. It serves 176 cities in 41 countries and regions, including 64 international cities, 3 regional cities and 109 domestic cities. Every week, Air China offers over 1.5 million seats on over 8000 flights per week. Utilizing its extensive route network and its hub in Beijing, especially after its admission to the Star Alliance, Air China can fly passengers to 1,330 airports in 193 countries.

Air China's customer service philosophy revolves around four elements: credibility, convenience, comfort, and choice. Hard work over the years has resulted in a tremendous increase in Air China's brand value. In 2016, Air China ranked again as one of the world's top 500 brands with a brand value of RMB 115.689 billion, and was the only Chinese carrier on the World Brands 500 list.

For more, visit Air China's official website www.airchina.com