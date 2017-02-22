Online Sensation, Anna Victoria Launches Team Triaction

LONDON, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Five I nspi ring Stories by Five Inspiring W omen

Find the One that Moves You

To celebrate the debut of its Spring/Summer 17' Triaction collection, Triumph announces the launch of an online campaign, featuring five inspiring women, who share their personal stories in fitness and wellbeing whilst undertaking a series of sporting challenges to test both mind and body.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469727/Team_Triaction.jpg)



Team Triaction is led by online sensation, Anna Victoria, leading international fitness blogger and founder of the 'Fit Body Guide'. Anna will be joined by UK-based fitness instructor and author of 'Clean Eating Alice', Alice Liveing; German Dancer and TV personality, Isabel Edvardsson; Italian Olympic Fencer, Margherita Granbassi and Polish fitness and style influencer, Anna Skura.

The journey begins with Anna Victoria setting the challenges for Team Triaction, putting the ladies through their paces in sports they have never dared to try. Team Triaction will attempt their sporting challenges, taking them from studio to cardio activities in the latest Triaction styles for the season, which are to be tested in fit and bounce control by the fierce competitors.

The campaign will feature the innovative Dynamic LITE cardio series such as this seasons' key styles, the Hybrid Lite P, a lightly padded spacer cup bra with 74% bounce reduction and the Extreme Lite N, a lightweight non-wired and non-padded bra for a natural look and 77% overall bounce control. The series also includes the Control Boost F front closure fit, which offers impeccable support for larger bust sizes and a 73% overall bounce control rating, as well as the Control Lite minimizer sports bra with moulded fuller cups and Comfort Wire offering 78% bounce control.

For the studio challenges, Team Triaction will test styles including the Magic Motion MWP, a padded sports bra with innovative soft-touch Magic Wire Air technology and the Magic Motion MWHU push-up bra which gives the bust extra lift whilst offering upto 65% certified bounce control. The line-up also features Free Motion non-wired, padded and wired options, offering superior comfort, natural contouring and stylish details.

Anna Victoria comments ahead of the launch, "I am excited to have the opportunity to try something that I've never tried before. Triaction by Triumph is giving me the chance to challenge myself and lead a group of incredible ladies on an empowering journey that will truly test us all."

About Triaction by Triumph

Triumph strives to provide the modern multifaceted woman, perfectly fitting bras for any occasion. Triaction by Triumph launched for women who regularly work out and for those who are willing to give sport a try. It's for those who lead an active lifestyle, exercise to get healthy, but also to get social - sharing run distances through their apps, attending classes and spurring friends on to achieve their targets. In this sociable sporting climate, style-driven women want to look good and have outstanding support. They want to wear sportswear to work, in and out of the gym, with no compromising style for function and vice versa.

Triaction offers the ultimate solution: bras in Triumph's favourite fits that are on-trend, extremely supportive, comfortable and with no bulk. A fit for every shape, the collection is also bounce control certified by world renowned Research Group in Breast Health, the University of Portsmouth.

Triaction by Triumph also features LYCRA® SPORT fibre, scientifically engineered to provide exceptional recovery power, fit and freedom of movement.

Find The One that moves you: choose Triaction.