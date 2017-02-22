Enhance Every Wine Experience at the Touch of a Button

LONDON, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Vinaera instantly elevates the flavour of any bottle of wine, without the need for decanting.

Imagine if you could enhance any bottle of wine in just a few seconds?

Vinaera is the revolutionary new gadget that instantly lifts any wine or spirit to its full potential at the simple touch of a button. The electronic wine aerator is the innovative, effective and fun way to aerate - providing all the benefits of decanting, without the fuss or time required. Meaning less time spent handling your wine, and more time to relax and enjoy it.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/470139/Vinaera_Wine_1.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/470140/Vinaera_Wine_2.jpg )



With modern and sleek design, Vinaera's state-of-the-art technology works by injecting oxygen directly into the stream of wine as it pours, and your wine is transformed in seconds, rather than hours in a decanter.

So how does it work?



The Vinaera patented pneumatic process provides high-speed aeration at the optimum ratio of air to wine. By injecting air directly into the stream of wine, aeration is accelerated and the flavours and aromas are instantly developed, opening up the full flavour profile of the wine, while softening the natural tannins - giving you a more enjoyable drinking experience, all at the touch of a button.

Available from http://www.careforwine.com, Vinaera's oxygen exposure is 6 x greater than any funnel style aerator or traditional decanting, and has the added benefit of leaving wine sediment in the bottle, not in your glass. With no lifting, holding, aiming or spilling, Vinaera is engineered to enhance your experience.

Elegant and easy to operate, simply insert the device into the bottle neck, press the button, and watch as the wine is drawn up through the needle, and mixed with oxygen as it moves.

The wine emerges, perfectly aerated and ready to drink - giving you the freedom to drink what you want, when you want, with no need to wait.

Award-winning innovation, Vinaera offers:



Perfectly aerated wine delivered in seconds at the push of a button.

Sleek and elegant design.

Fast, easy to use, and clean. No lifting, aiming, spilling, or waiting.

Oxidation is 6 x greater than any funnel style aerator or traditional decanting.

Only aerator designed to keep wine sediment in the bottle and not in your glass.



Make an everyday wine taste like a special occasion wine with Vinaera electronic wine aerator, and enhance your wine experience at the touch of a button.

Ready to improve your wine experience?



See http://www.careforwine.com now!

Vinaera

Aerate. Enhance. Enjoy.