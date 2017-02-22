sprite-preloader
22.02.2017 | 09:01
Media Advisory - Westport to Receive State Visit From King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and the Governor General of Canada

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Westport is pleased to announce that His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf, H.R.H. Prince Carl Philip, His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada and additional delegates will visit Westport's installation facility inside the Volvo Car assembly plant in Gothenburg, Sweden, on February 23rd at 15:00.

The recognition of Westport with a tour of its facility is part of an official State visit to the Kingdom of Sweden focused on technology, innovation and sustainability as well as strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

As a low carbon technology solutions provider with operations in Sweden and Canada, Westport exemplifies these initiatives. Royal guests will learn about Westport's advanced natural gas technology integrated with the Volvo Car platform and its additional proprietary Westport High Pressure Direct Injection ("Westport' HPDI") solution for the transportation sector.

More information about the state visit:http://www.gg.ca/index.aspx?lan=eng|marie-eve.letourneau@gg.ca| 613-998-0287

More information about Westport:http://www.westport.com

For media inquiries contact:media@westport.com
For sales inquiries contact:per-inge.kruse@wfsinc.com


