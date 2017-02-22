Outokumpu Oyj Stock exchange release February 22, 2017 at 10.00 am EET



Outokumpu has today published Annual report 2016, Corporate Governance statement 2016 and Remuneration statement.



Outokumpu's Annual report 2016 includes Sustainability review, Review by the Board of Directors, Financial statements as well as Corporate Governance statement. The report is available at www.outokumpu.com/reports and additional reporting on sustainability is available at www.outokumpu.com/sustainability.



Annual report 2016, Corporate Governance statement 2016 and Remuneration statement are attached to this release.



For more information:



Corporate communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840



