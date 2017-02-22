Please note that first day of trading will be on 2017-02-23 and not 2017-02-22 as announced in previous exchange notices (111/17 and 114/17). Please also note that the short name has been changed to ALME 102. The new information is marked in bold in the attached document.



Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by ALM Equity AB (publ) with effect from 2017-02-23. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=616297