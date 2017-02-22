sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 22.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

34,406 Euro		+0,016
+0,05 %
WKN: 870740 ISIN: FI0009000459 Ticker-Symbol: HUKI 
Aktie:
Branche
Kunststoffe
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
HUHTAMAKI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUHTAMAKI OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,554
34,754
09:41
34,62
34,69
09:41
22.02.2017 | 09:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki's Annual Accounts and Directors' Report 2016 published

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 22.2.2017 AT 10:00

Huhtamaki's Annual Accounts and Directors' Report 2016 published

Huhtamäki Oyj's Annual Accounts for 2016 has been published at the company website, www.huhtamaki.com (http://www.huhtamaki.com/). The Huhtamaki 2016 publication includes in addition to the Report of the Board of Directors, Annual Accounts, Consolidated Annual Accounts, Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Statement and Auditors' Report for the accounting period January 1-December 31, 2016, also the CEO's Review.

The publication is attached to this release.

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Group Communications

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 74 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 34 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 17,000 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2016 our net sales totaled EUR 2.9 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com (http://www.huhtamaki.com/).


Huhtamaki Annual Accounts and Directors' Report 2016 (http://hugin.info/3006/R/2080685/783649.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Huhtamäki Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)