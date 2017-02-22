NOKIA: Nokia software brings new levels of intelligence and automation to service provider networks MWC17

New Nokia evolved Service Operations Center (eSOC): First solution providing advanced closed-loop automation with near real-time feedback; improves efficiency, pace and accuracy in SOC operations

New Nokia NetAct Archive Cloud: first automated, analytical and real-time monitoring cloud backup system

New Nokia SBC (Session Border Controller) for Cloud: First SBC Virtual Network Function (VNF) that secures the complete range of IMS services in a single software package with high performance and improved operational efficiency

22 February 2017

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced significant updates to its software portfolio that bring new levels of intelligence, automation and innovation to service provider networks.

These new software solutions will help customers automate operations, make sense of massive amounts of data and monetize services. They include the Nokia evolved Service Operations Center (eSOC), Nokia NetAct Archive Cloud and Nokia SBC for Cloud. In addition, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 Nokia will provide the first public demonstration of real-time, big data analytics from Deepfield, a company Nokia acquired last month.

Bhaskar Gorti, president of Applications & Analytics, said: "We continue to deliver innovations to strengthen our software portfolio. These new offerings will help our customers streamline operations, improve service offerings and differentiate themselves in a competitive industry."

Nokia evolved Service Operations Center

Nokia's eSOC solution provides the fundamentals for service providers to move from network-centric operations to automated customer-centric operations. Replacing dated and siloed systems, processes and measurement techniques, eSOC helps service providers transition from reactive to more proactive and predictive operations with advanced root cause analysis.

Now, with the integration of Nokia's Automated Operations and Recovery (AOR) (https://networks.nokia.com/products/automated-operations-and-recovery) and Traffica real-time network analytics (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/traffica) modules, eSOC is the first offering that automates the problem resolution phase of the SOC process, including a feedback loop that improves future results based on prior execution. Nokia eSOC allows service providers to quickly detect, diagnose and recover from service-impacting issues without human intervention. It also delivers almost instant input into the closed-loop process. This will allow service providers to detect and begin addressing up to 97 percent of network issues before customers contact support, and decrease the time to repair and recover from network issues by up to 50 percent. In addition, Nokia studies have shown it has the potential to reduce service-related complaints by up to 45 percent.

Nokia NetAct Archive Cloud

Nokia NetAct Archive Cloud is the first system that delivers intelligent real-time cloud backup and monitoring capabilities for service providers. It is designed to automatically identify and backup critical data from the entire network. Initially, the system will focus on backup/restore capabilities for core cloud data, with complete support for all network elements (radio cloud, the full Nokia product portfolio and third-party network elements) available in future releases.

The Nokia NetAct Archive Cloud system provides continuous, real-time monitoring capabilities, giving service providers greater visibility into network conditions at any point in time. In addition, it allows them to extract valuable insights from archived data to optimize future backup activities, save up to 80 percent of storage capacity, and better manage the exponential growth in network data and devices.

Nokia Session Border Controller for Cloud

Representing the next phase in the evolution of its product portfolio, Nokia released a cloud-ready version of its session border controller: Nokia SBC for Cloud. The Nokia SBC portfolio enables service providers to secure and control media and signaling streams that cross the edges of fixed, mobile, enterprise, Internet access and peering networks. The new release adds a variety of advanced technologies to maximize media plane performance and resilience from cyberattacks. Its interfaces to Network Functions Virtualization Management and Orchestration (NFV MANO) help service providers launch services faster and more efficiently by scaling services up and down and applying processing only where and when needed.

Nokia SBC for Cloud supports Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) sessions and provides WebRTC APIs, enabling developers to maximize the value of the network by seamlessly designing contextual services directly into web applications. Combined, these features make it the first SBC VNF that secures the complete range of IMS services in a single software package with high performance and improved operational efficiency.

Nokia Deepfield Big Data Analytics Demo

At MWC next week, Nokia will, for the first time, publicly demonstrate big data analytics solutions from Nokia Deepfield. The demo will showcase how enriching IP telemetry data with cloud and IT visibility in real time gives service providers insight to optimize cloud application performance over IP networks, and the ability to quickly respond to Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks originating from cloud and IoT sources. Nokia Deepfield solutions complement and strengthen Nokia's existing real-time network analytics suite.

Availability

The Nokia eSOC and Nokia SBC for Cloud solutions are available today. Nokia NetAct Archive Cloud is expected to be available in 2Q 2017.

Nokia at Mobile World Congress 2017

Nokia will provide demonstrations of its eSOC solution, Nokia SBC for Cloud and Nokia Deepfield technology at MWC 2017 (Hall 3, stand 3A10). Learn more about Nokia activities at MWC 2017 on our website (https://www.nokia.com/en_int/about-us/news-events/mobile-world-congress-2017).

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader innovating the technologies at the heart of our connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience.

