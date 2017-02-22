

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Unite Group PLC (UTG.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2016 declined to 201.4 million pounds from 388.4 million pounds last year.



Profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent company was 224.0 million pounds or 94.7 pence per share, down from 351.9 million pounds or 150.3 pence last year, due to lower level of revaluation surplus as a result of yield compression in 2015.



Adjusted EPRA earnings up 24% to 61.3 million or 27.7 pence per share.



Total revenue was 120.7 million pounds, down from 208.8 million pounds last year.



Unite Students said it has exchanged contracts to acquire a development site in Manchester, on a subject to planning basis. The site, in Manchester city centre, is located near to the University of Manchester and is anticipated to provide a home for around 450 students.



The acquisition is forecast to cost around £41 million and deliver returns in line with our targeted level of 8.0-8.5% development yield. The development will be funded internally and is anticipated to be delivered for the 2020 academic year. The acquisition increases the development pipeline to c. 7,500 beds underpinning our earnings growth outlook.



