As part of the Push to pass strategic plan, an operation which fuels PSA's ambition to become the preferred mobility provider for customers worldwide

A concretization of the 10 years' PSA project for the progressive entry into North America with mobility services launching

As of April 1st 2017, TravelCar with the support of PSA Group (Paris:UG) and MAIF enters the United States with car rental offers for travelers, in Los Angeles and San Francisco airports. The offered solutions are designed to optimize cars ensuring they rarely go unused and become a resource for car owners.

Three kind of services are offered to travelers; either owner or car user. Car owners who make their vehicle available for rent benefit from free parking. If the vehicle is rented out, the car owner is also paid. An advantageous-price parking solution is also available for car owners who prefer not to share their vehicle. Last, car users looking for a vehicle can have access to a private car at a reduced price approx. 50% less expensive than with a traditional car rental offer.

This kind of offer is today unique on the American market, which has more than 850 million travelers per year. Los Angeles and San Francisco airports are respectively the 2nd and the 7th biggest airports in the United-States. Moreover, the 2 cities located close to the Silicon Valley are favorable for these new offers deployment.

For this launch, TravelCar just finalized a fundraising of €15 million thanks to PSA Group and MAIF. It is a significant deployment for the French company TravelCar, which was founded in 2012, and has a network of over 200 agencies and 300,000 users in ten European countries, before entering the American continent.

"We announced our progressive entry to North America by launching mobility services with our partners" declares Grégoire Olivier, Head of Mobility Services, PSA Group. "We deploy these services worldwide to meet customers' expectations. With TravelCar today, we're writing the beginning of this new step overseas."

"With PSA Group and MAIF support, TravelCar entering the American market is taking a new step forward in its international growth", declares Ahmed Mhiri, Founder CEO TravelCar. "Our offer takes care of travelers from their departure, offering them a parking solution, and their arrival with an accessible and eco-responsible mobility solution."

"We are pleased to support our partners in their growth and development, especially at the international scale when the time has come ... and that's now for TravelCar!" declares Eric Berthoux, Deputy CEO of MAIF Group.

About PSA Group

With sales and revenue of €54 billion in 2015, the PSA Group designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions that provide freedom and enjoyment to customers around the world. The Group leverages the models from its three brands, Peugeot, Citroën and DS, as well as a wide array of mobility and smart services from its Free2Move brand, to meet the evolving needs and expectations of automobile users. The French automobile manufacturer PSA is the European leader in terms of CO 2 emissions, with average emissions of 102.4 grams of CO 2 per kilometer in 2016, and an early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, with 1.8 million such vehicles worldwide. It is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

New media library: https://medialibrary.groupe-psa.com/

About TravelCar

TravelCar is the world leader in traveler-to-traveler carsharing services. TravelCar offers travelers free parking at airports, train stations and city centers in exchange for renting their cars out to other customers. The car owner gets free parking, earns money with the rental while the renter pays low rates for a high quality service. For car owners that prefer not to share their car, TravelCar also offers parking solutions that are 50% cheaper than official parking facilities. TravelCar brokers parking spots at an extensive network of parking facilities through travel agencies and its website travelcar.com. TravelCar was founded in 2012 in France and grew exponentially ever since. Present already in European countries, TravelCar is launching its operations in North America. TravelCar has more than 300,000 members, is available in 10 countries and continues to expand worldwide. Get more information: us.travelcar.com

About MAIF

4th automobile insurer in France and 1st insurer of the associative sector, MAIF covers all the needs of its 3 million members (non-life insurances, foresight, health, assistance, savings, credit …). The mutual insurance company is regularly approved by a large majority regarding customer relationships, being at the top of the French companies, all sectors combined. In 2015, the MAIF group generated a €3.365 billion turnover. For more information: www.maif.fr

