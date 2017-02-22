Clientron Corp., a global leading provider of POS, Thin Client, and Embedded Systems will display its latest POS solution to the retail market at the world's leading retail show, EuroShop 2017, on the 5th to 9th March 2017 in Dusseldorf, Germany. During this trade show, Clientron will introduce all its new POS terminals and various built-in POS peripherals that are featured with the benefits of Green, Reliability, and Efficiency in order to meet the demands of Retail 4.0 for the Smart Hospitality Industry.

Clientron POS Bello Series won the "Taiwan Excellence Award 2017" (Graphic: Business Wire)

At Hall 6, Booth H10, the Clientron Showcase strives to bring visitors into a scenario of being in a Coffee shop and a Retail store. Innovative POS terminal demonstrations will include Clientron Bello series with 12.1" 15" 15.6" Touch Display in a solid Aluminum Enclosure; Bello just won the "Taiwan Excellence Award 2017" this year for its innovation and the best quality design, which makes it stand out from numerous products as the best choice for POS applications.

And, Clientron will introduce the Butterfly Light-weight POS terminal, the Wing series, with a flexible Dual-hinge Stand design. Besides that, the mainstream Ares650 series is with an Up-to-date Ultra-slim System Enclosure; both Wing and Ares also won the "Taiwan Excellence Award 2016" last year.

Furthermore, Clientron will have the most affordable POS terminal the PT3200, equipped with an Intel power efficient Quad-core processor, offered in a fanless system with long life span support to both entry and mainstream POS market segments. For more information on Clientron or its products, please visit us at Hall 6 Booth H10, EuroShop 2017, or browse Clientron website at www.clientron.com.

About Clientron

Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated in providing global intelligent solutions to our clients. With design, manufacturing, and service abilities, Clientron offers High-quality and High-performance computing platforms including Thin Client, POS and Intelligent System. We are steadfast in our commitment to develop and to provide even more advanced IoT client solution and services for our partners and customers to build an intelligent e-World. Visit us at www.clientron.com

