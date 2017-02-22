Magna Carta College, Oxford - MBA Bursary Awards £1500 Towards Full MBA Programme Fees

OXFORD, England, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Magna Carta College, Oxford has announced that it will offer a limited number of bursary awards (£1500) to successful applicants who are accepted for the next MBA intake, which begins 5th April. This unique MBA, an online (blended) learning programme, enables students from all over the world to afford an Oxbridge MBA, and study while in employment. It combines the very best of the Oxford tutorial system, with Oxbridge faculty, and the best digital learning.

The Dean of Magna Carta College, Professor David Faulkner said, "Our faculty are addressing the key career challenge facing Generation Y: how can they stand out from the competition? Our MBA is for many that key differentiator. Until now it was unthinkable that those with modest salaries could be taught by Oxbridge faculty, but our MBA programme provides them with that opportunity, and our students are clear examples of the success of blended learning. My message has always been that blended learning is about 'you'. Our students are part of our community, and our MBA fits around their lives and commitments. But most importantly, it gives them the clear Oxbridge advantage to reaching and exceeding their career goals."

The programme commences on 5th Apr 2017; this offer closes at 1500 GMT Friday 31st March 2017.

The Bursary awards reduce the fees for successful students from £7,950 to £6,450 for the full year-long MBA.

Please contact mba@magnacartacollege.org.ukfor further details.

Magna Carta College, Oxford, is an independent business school founded by senior Oxford academics. With its roots in establishing the MBA programme at Oxford, it specialises in MBA programmes, and also in Executive Education. Its faculty and network of associate fellows have worked with Fortune 500 companies and international governments to deliver massive transformation in leadership, company culture and international strategy and vision.

Contact: David Gautrey, Chief Operating Executive, +44 (0) 1865 987210