HONG KONG, Feb 22, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - AsiaPay, a leading payment gateway service provider in Asia since 2000, has announced a collaboration with Peach Aviation, a well-known low cost carrier (LCC) in Japan, to offer UnionPay and AliPay Online Payment acceptance service for its travelers from China and Asia.Growing volume of passengers prefers to choose low fare air tickets especially those in China and Asia. Yet, the existing payment system of some airlines may not be timely updated to offer its customers with a comprehensive choices of convenient payment options in China and Asia to pay for travel expenses. AsiaPay provides secure, robust, one-stop multi-payment options for China and Asia passengers to book air tickets online and mobile in a speedy and convenient way so as to satisfy the need of express checkout nowadays.As a leading player in ePayment service and technology in Asia for 16 years, AsiaPay strives to provide advanced, safe and comprehensive e-Payment solutions for banks and merchants. Along this collaboration, both parties work together to offer the best air tickets booking and payment experience to passengers in China and Asia, and meanwhile, effectively strengthen customer relationship, increase brand awareness and attract customers to enjoy traveling by using Peach Aviation service.Mr. Shigeo Omura, Commercial System representative of Peach Aviation, commented, "We have been looking for a payment service partner who has the extensive experiences and expert knowledge of multiple currency online payment. AsiaPay is exactly a company fit to the conditions and also a reliable partner for us. With AsiaPay's services, our passengers could buy our tickets with Union Pay and AliPay with confidence. Our goal is to promote the freedom to travel. We strongly believe collaboration with AsiaPay will help us to achieve our goal and meet the coming market needs.""It is a great honor to implement our ePayment service with Peach Aviation together. Being a leading e-Payment service player in Asia, we always understand and strive to address the ever-changing consumer needs with advanced, secure and convenient online payment solutions especially for Airline and Travel industry." said by Mr. Joseph Chan, CEO of AsiaPay.About AsiaPayFounded in 2000, AsiaPay, a premier electronic payment solution and technology vendor and payment service provider, strives to bring advanced, secure, integrated and cost-effective electronic payment processing solutions and services to banks, corporate and e-Businesses in the worldwide market, covering international credit card, Japan UnionPay (CUP) card, debit card and other prepaid card payments.AsiaPay is an accredited payment processor and payment gateway solution vendor for banks, certified IPSP for merchants, certified international 3-D Secure vendor for Visa, MasterCard, American Express and JCB. AsiaPay offers its variety of award-winning payment solutions that are multi-currency, multi-lingual, multi-card and multi-channel, together with its advanced fraud detection and management solutions.Headquartered in Hong Kong, AsiaPay offers its professional e-Payment solution consultancy and quality local service support across its other 12 offices in Asia including: Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Mainland Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia and India.For more information, please visit www.asiapay.com and www.paydollar.comAbout AliPayAlipay has grown into the world's leading payment platform, providing "Simple, Safe and Convenient" payment solutions. By the end of 2016Q4, Alipay has partnered with 200+ financial institutions, providing service to over 1 million merchants, more than 80,000 merchants are located outside China. Alipay has more than 450 million active users and process up to 1.05 billion transactions per day.About UnionPay InternationalUnionPay International (UPI) is a subsidiary of China UnionPay focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. In partnership with more than 1000 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 160 countries and regions with issuance in more than 40 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants.For more information, please contact:Alvin ChanAssociate Director, Sales & MarketingAsiaPay LimitedTel: +852-2538 8278e-mail: alvin.chan@asiapay.comSource: AsiaPay