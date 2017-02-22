

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, even as gains remained capped ahead of the minutes from the Fed's Jan. 30-Feb. 1 meeting, due to be released later in the day. The minutes may provide more insight on the probability of a March interest rate hike, with traders putting their rate hike odds for March at 20 percent.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 7.89 points or 0.24 percent to 3,261.22 after official data showed China's housing market continued to cool in January, a welcome sign for policymakers worried about a generalized bubble developing in the market.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up almost 1 percent at 24,201 in late trade after Financial Secretary Paul Chan announced measures to support infrastructure and raise tax allowances.



Japanese shares ended flat as the yen's retreat halted ahead of the Fed minutes due to be released later in the day. The Nikkei average slipped 1.57 points or 0.01 percent to 19,379.87 while the broader Topix index closed 0.10 percent higher at 1,557.09.



Toshiba shares jumped as much as 22 percent on a Nikkei report that the company has asked potential bidders for its memory chip business to peg the operations' value at 2 trillion yen or more.



Australian shares ended slightly higher despite mixed corporate earnings results and weak data on wage growth and construction activity. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 14.10 points or 0.24 percent to 5,805.10, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 14.70 points or 0.25 percent higher at 5,850.10.



Commonwealth shares tumbled 2.6 percent on going ex-dividend. The other three banks rose between 0.4 percent and 0.8 percent. BHP Billiton shed 0.7 percent after the mining giant warned of heightened economic uncertainty in the near term.



Fortescue Metals Group lost 2.7 percent despite the world's fourth-biggest iron ore exporter posting a big jump in first-half net profit on the back of a massive rally in iron ore prices.



Woodside Petroleum ended flat despite the company reporting a surge in full-year profit, helped by improved production and cost reductions. Rival Oil Search climbed as much as 5 percent after saying it would boost capital spending this year.



Vitamins group Blackmores plummeted 10.3 percent. The company said changes to the buying patterns of Chinese exporters had crunched its sales and profit in the six months to December 31.



Bega Cheese rallied 3.7 percent and Vocus Group soared 9.3 percent after posting solid first-half results. Supermarket chain Woolworths jumped 4.4 percent after it turned the corner with a half-year profit of $725.3 million.



Seoul stocks edged up amid increased buying by foreign investors. The benchmark Kospi rose 3.68 points or 0.18 percent to 2,106.61, led by market bellwether Samsung Electronics, which gained 0.92 percent to finish at 1,965,000 won. The Bank of Korea meets Thursday, with most economists expecting the central bank to keep rates steady.



New Zealand shares fell notably after Fletcher Building's half-year result disappointed investors. The benchmark S&P/NZX50 index dropped 53.21 points or 0.75 percent to 7,062.48, with Fletcher shares tumbling as much as 5.2 percent to $9.68. A2 Milk shares slumped 4.5 percent after its chief executive and chair have sold down their stakes in the milk marketing firm.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was marginally lower at 1,706 after data showed the country's consumer price inflation accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in January. The consumer price index climbed an annual 3.2 percent, much faster than the 1.8 percent stable rate of increase in December.



India's Sensex was moving up 0.3 percent, maintaining its uptrend for the fifth day ahead of the expiry of February series derivative contracts.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was edging up 0.1 percent, Singapore's Straits Times index was gaining 0.8 percent and the Taiwan Weighted rose 0.2 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rose again to reach fresh record closing highs, with underlying sentiment underpinned by higher oil prices, better-than-expected earnings from retailers and optimism about President Donald Trump's economic agenda. The Dow and the S&P 500 climbed around 0.6 percent while the Nasdaq Composite added half a percent.



