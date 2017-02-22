Leverages latest digital advanced supply chain solutions aimed at delivering the best consumer experience with a differentiated supply chain globally

The LEGO Group has selected industry-leading solutions from JDA Software Group, Inc. to enable a broad digital transformation of its supply chain.

"The LEGO brand is loved by children, as well as their parents, grandparents and others across the globe," said Ulrik Gernow, chief business transformation officer, the LEGO Group. "Supply chain excellence is critical in an industry driven by seasonality and the most unique and important customers. It's our aim to achieve an agile and synchronized supply chain all the way from customers to upstream distribution and manufacturing operations, and we believe that our collaboration with JDA will help us achieve this."

"By using JDA solutions, the LEGO Group will be able to achieve a seamless digital supply chain that is geared to better respond to their demand situation and deliver high quality service to their retail partners and ultimately, LEGO consumers worldwide," said Razat Gaurav, executive vice president and general manager, chief revenue officer, JDA.

