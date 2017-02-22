SKECHERS USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX) today announced that the Company has been named Brand of the Year for the third year in a row at the 2017 Footwear Industry Awards. SKECHERS was also highly commended in the Ladies Footwear Brand and Comfort/Wellness Brand of the Year category.

"It's officially a three-peat! We are thrilled to be honored with Brand of the Year from the Footwear Industry Awards three years running," said Peter Youell, Managing Director of SKECHERS U.K. and Ireland. "This award continues to be a testament to the growing appeal of SKECHERS and its product to consumers across the U.K. and Ireland, who have become loyal fans of the brand. Of course this award wouldn't be possible without the ongoing support from our retail partners; together, we have elevated Skechers in their stores, making it an in-demand lifestyle and fashion footwear brand."

"This past year has been a banner year for our brand a new annual sales record of $3.56 billion, incredible new product and marketing, and global growth," added Marvin Bernstein, managing partner of SKECHERS S.à.r.l. "Now in our 25th year, we've revamped our footwear lines to include more youthful, trend-forward styles, and have amplified our hugely successful comfort offering. We're thrilled that the Footwear Industry Awards continues to applaud our dual "inside/out" approach to product for today's consumer and look forward to building on our style and comfort innovations for years to come."

The prestigious annual awards event was held on Sunday, February 19,during the Moda Footwear Show and was organized by Datateam Business Media with the support of the British Footwear Association (BFA), Independent Footwear Retailers Association (IFRA), The Society of Shoe Fitters and Footwear Today

SKECHERS offers two distinct footwear categories: a lifestyle division which offers comfort-focused, trend-right product for men, women and kids, and the Skechers Performance Division for elite athletes and sports enthusiasts.

Celebrity product endorsees for Skechers' collections include multi-platinum recording artist Meghan Trainor, actor Rob Lowe, actress Kelly Brook, and boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard. The Company's Skechers Performance Division ambassadors include elite marathon champion and Boston Marathon winner Meb and English television presenter Charlie Webster, who ran at the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon; as well as a team of pro golfers that include Scotland's Colin Montgomerie.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

SKECHERS USA, Inc., based in Manhattan Beach, California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, as well as performance footwear for men and women. SKECHERS footwear is available in the United States and over 160 countries and territories worldwide via department and specialty stores, more than 2,012 SKECHERS Company-owned and third-party-owned retail stores, and the Company's e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia and the Middle East, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, throughout Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit skechers.com and follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/SKECHERS) and Twitter (twitter.com/SKECHERSUSA).

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's future domestic and international growth, financial results and operations including expected net sales and earnings, its development of new products, future demand for its products, its planned domestic and international expansion and opening of new stores and advertising and marketing initiatives. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking language such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "project," "will be," "will continue," "will result," "could," "may," "might," or any variations of such words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include international economic, political and market conditions including the uncertainty of sustained recovery in Europe; sustaining, managing and forecasting costs and proper inventory levels; losing any significant customers; decreased demand by industry retailers and cancellation of order commitments due to the lack of popularity of particular designs and/or categories of products; maintaining brand image and intense competition among sellers of footwear for consumers, especially in the highly competitive performance footwear market; anticipating, identifying, interpreting or forecasting changes in fashion trends, consumer demand for the products and the various market factors described above; sales levels during the spring, back-to-school and holiday selling seasons; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2016. The risks included here are not exhaustive. The Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and the companies cannot predict all such risk factors, nor can the companies assess the impact of all such risk factors on their respective businesses or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance.

