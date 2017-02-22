OT (Oberthur Technologies), a leading global provider of embedded security software products and services, and Omoove, a company by Octo Telematics, a European leader in providing innovative technological solutions dedicated to shared mobility, today announced that they are joining forces to transform user experience and increase security for car sharing services. The two companies will present EasyOpen, a service powered by OT's Secure IOT Cloud that transforms smartphones into car keys, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

EasyOpen combines OT's expertise in secure service enablement for smartphones and wearable devices with Omoove's multiple years of experience in car sharing platforms and on-board technology.

Until now, the majority of car sharing fleet systems relied on direct communication between components installed in vehicles and a central management system. These purely online systems tended to create latencies for the users, and potentially made the vehicles vulnerable to illicit use. To offer a superior level of reliability and solve latency issues, EasyOpen introduces the use of a smartphone with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to quickly and safely manage access to vehicles enabling users to directly interact with the vehicle using a device they already own, even if their smartphone is out of range of network coverage or runs out of battery. The service can also be extended to any wearable device equipped with an eSE (embedded Secure Element) supporting NFC technology.

Relying on OT's Secure IOT Cloud, EasyOpen ensures strong authentication of the user's smartphone and secure provisioning and storage of the digital keys in its eSE from the enrolment to the effective use of the service. In practice, it will provide an extremely simple, intuitive and fast user experience. After initially registering to the service through the EasyOpen application provided by Omoove, users will be able to immediately find vehicles in the area using their smartphone and book the one of their choice. Digital keys will be sent remotely and in a secure way via OT's Secure IOT Cloud to the user's device. The user will simply have to place the smartphone close to the windshield to unlock the door. OT's eSE equipping the NFC receiver installed in the cars will then ensure the secure communication between the user's device and the car and will also enable the remote management of the access rights at the car level. In case of device loss or theft, the digital key will be disabled remotely to avoid misuse.

"OT is a strategic supplier both to mobile device makers and to the car industry. As such we have a natural position to build the trusted and secured link between smartphones and cars. Octo Telematics has already established its capability and legitimacy to deploy car services at scale in the Usage-Based Insurance sector and we are really pleased to team-up with them as they now ambition to reinvent the car sharing experience." said Viken Gazarian, Deputy Managing Director of Connected Device Makers business at OT.

"As a pioneer and leader of Insurance Telematics, Octo places innovation at the heart of its growth. The agreement between Octo and Oberthur Technologies allows us to leverage the mutual expertise in automotive solutions and IoT applications, where both companies are investing, and to cover the needs of the emerging sharing mobility market for fleet managers or car sharing operators.

Digitalizing and securing the keys in end-users' devices is the first achievement of the agreement, led by Omoove, focused on shared mobility solutions,and OT, a field-proven expert in securing digital services covering a wide range of smartphones and wearable devices, as well as the automotive space. This is a key asset to offer a ready-to-use and fully-secured solution to Omoove customers, supported by cutting edge technologies, serving a strong and unique user experience" said Giuseppe Zuco, CEO at Omoove and Octo Telematics co-founder.

ABOUT OMOOVE

Omoove is the European leader in providing innovative technological solutions dedicated to sharing mobility. Its proven cloud platform enables the rapid development of new mobility offers to its clients: insurance companies, fleet managers, car makers and car sharing operators and corporate car sharing. Omoove operates more than 10 car sharing services in 14 cities with about 3,500 cars and scooters, 600,000 registered users and more than 370,000 rentals per month. Founded in 2001, Omoove part and is wholly owned by Octo Telematics, the largest and most experienced insurance telematics company in the world for number of registered users and managed vehicles. The company is headquartered in Rome with offices in France, Spain, UK, Germany and the United States. www.omoove.com

ABOUT OBERTHUR TECHNOLOGIES

OT is a world leader in embedded digital security that protects you when you connect, authenticate or pay.

OT is strategically positioned in high growth markets and offers embedded security software solutions for "end-point" devices as well as associated remote management solutions to a huge portfolio of international clients, including banks and financial institutions, mobile operators, authorities and governments, as well as manufacturers of connected objects and equipment.

OT employs over 6 500 employees worldwide, including almost 700 R&D people. With a global footprint of 4 regional secure manufacturing hubs and 39 secure service centers, OT's international network serves clients in 169 countries. For more information: www.oberthur.com

