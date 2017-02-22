Complementing current technologies, Telefónica will leverage on Sigfox's readily available low powered connectivity solution and global partner ecosystem

Sigfox, the world's leading provider of connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), and Telefónica, one of the world's largest telecommunications companies and industry recognized IoT leader, announced today that they have struck a global deal to integrate Sigfox's low-powered connectivity into the operator's managed connectivity platform.

The deal is set to accelerate IoT innovation in the market. By complementing Telefónica's cellular connectivity offerings, with Sigfox's connectivity solution, its customers can benefit from the best of both worlds when developing new IoT solutions. Depending on their needs, they can choose the most appropriate type of connectivity or combine them, implementing use cases and creating new service opportunities that otherwise may not have been possible.

From day one, the Sigfox network has been designed for the "mass IoT" market, defined by simple use cases requiring low data exchanges and enabling years-to-decades of battery life for connected devices. With its unique network approach, Sigfox combines simplicity, predictable low energy consumption, ultra-low cost, and seamless connectivity. The benefits of having both Sigfox and cellular based technologies in the same IoT devices offer additional security, reliability (backup and troubleshooting) and anti-jamming.

Additionally, Telefónica's managed connectivity platform will integrate Sigfox's cloud, which gives the company the ability to develop its own end-to-end IoT solutions, based on Sigfox's connectivity solution and including device integration, as well as data collection and management.

In the asset-tracking and smart-metering industries for example, the two companies are already in positive discussions with customers to deliver mass IoT rollouts across Europe and Latin America in 2017, including countries in Telefónica's footprint such as Spain, Germany, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and Brazil, and others like the US and France. WND, Sigfox's partner in Latin America has already started discussions with local Telefónica entities in the region.

Commenting on this deal, Ludovic Le Moan, CEO of Sigfox, said, "We are honoured to have reached this agreement with Telefónica. It is a true testament to the mass IoT opportunity, which is already a reality today. Existing customers are already developing new use cases based on our combined value proposals, with cellular and Sigfox's connectivity working seamlessly to provide powerful IoT use cases."

The deal, set for several millions of connections, is part of Telefónica's global strategy regarding LPWA, relying on licensed technology as NB-IOT and LTE-M, and non-licensed technology such as SIGFOX, adopting the most appropriate technology to the use case and customer needs.

Andres Escribano, New IoT Connectivity Business Director at Telefónica, added, "The simplicity of Sigfox's connectivity solution and its global IoT ecosystem are a great complement to our IoT connectivity technologies and our LPWA strategy. Together, we are more able to help our customers capitalise upon the great IoT opportunity and conquer new markets."

About Sigfox

Sigfox is the world's leading provider of connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). The company has built a global network to connect billions of devices to the Internet while consuming as little energy as possible, as simply as possible. Sigfox's unique approach to device-to-cloud communications addresses the three greatest barriers to global IoT adoption: cost, energy consumption, and global scalability.

Today, the network is present in 31 countries and on track to cover 60 by 2018 - covering a population of 486 million people. With millions of objects connected and a rapidly growing partner ecosystem, Sigfox empowers companies to move their business model towards more digital services. Founded in 2010 by Ludovic Le Moan and Christophe Fourtet, the company is headquartered in Labège near Toulouse, France's "IoT Valley". Sigfox also has offices in Paris, Madrid, Munich, Boston, San Francisco, Dubai and Singapore. For more information, see www.sigfox.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Youtube.

About Telefónica IoT

Telefónica IoT is the Internet of Things global department at Telefónica, dedicated to developing and implementing IoT solutions in all industry segments. It offers its clients global end-to-end solutions around the world with the very best connectivity, and is available in all countries via its presence there or via roaming agreements and partnerships. Some of the main business areas covered by Telefónica IoT include Smart Mobility, Smart Retail and Smart Energy.

For more information about Telefónica IoT, visit iot.telefonica.com or follow us on twitter @telefonicaIoT or on LinkedIn.

