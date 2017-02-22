Pi, a Leader in Decision Automation Today Announces Expansion of Their Travel Product to Include New Meeting and Events Module

LONDON, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

One of the key areas travel managers struggle with is maintaining visibility and managing their travel programmes as their role continues to evolve into new functional areas and industry developments mean more fragmented spend.

The travel manager's remit is extending into management of the meeting and event space and many managers feel ill equipped to tackle the challenges and manage spend in these areas due to lack of tools to provide accurate data to support their decisions.

Ahead of our exhibition and workshop at BTS London we have been working with travel managers to understand these concerns and we are very proud to launch at this event the extension of Pi Travel into the meeting and event management space.

To address concerns in the meeting and event management arena, we have developed with our client partner Cvent a module to our existing product which will enable more accurate data across the travel, expense and events management portfolio and enable travel and budget holders to have predictive insights to drive cost reduction and compliance.

Tyler Christie VP Product Pi comments: "We are excited about these new developments to the Pi Travel Product and how they will help travel managers make better business decisions with accurate data and advanced analytics. The Travel industry is at the beginning of a period of disruption and we are excited to be partnering with some of the world's leading names to help navigate the opportunities that arise."

Complete Feature list that has launched

Meetings and events module

Slate 2.0 for more accurate cost of trip

Contract management module

Enterprise report pack

GDS integration for the most up-to-date booking data and insights

