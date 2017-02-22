Betsson AB's operational subsidiaries, Betsson Group, has joined the European Betting and Gaming Association (EGBA). EGBA is a Brussels-based non-profit association that promotes the rights of adult European citizens to participate in online gambling of their choice in an informed, regulated, safe and secure environment.



"With the current wave of local regulation taking place across Europe, Betsson wants to expand its revenue from locally regulated markets. It is important that these markets' licensing regimes are compliant with EU law and the increasing EU regulation applicable to online gambling. EGBA's knowledge, expertise and support will assist Betsson in this arena. For an evidently cross border sector like ours, effective application and enforcement of EU law is crucial", says Ulrik Bengtsson, CEO and President of Betsson AB.



"We are very delighted that Betsson Group has joined the EGBA. Betsson has historically been an established company in the Nordic markets, who are now increasing their market share outside of the Nordics holding licenses in 10 countries in Europe, they are a truly European company. Their addition bolsters even further our ability to be the voice of industry when speaking to regulators and policy makers about the many regulatory challenges facing the industry", says Maarten Haijer, Secretary General of EGBA.



Betsson AB is also a member of BOS, the Swedish gambling association, which joined the EGBA as well in December 2015 and which seeks to influence the on-going Swedish gambling reform.







For further information, please contact:



Pia Rosin, VP Corporate Communication Betsson AB +46 (0)73 600 85 00, pia.rosin@betssonab.com



Maarten Haijer, Secretary General, EGBA +32 25 540 890, maarten.haijer@egba.eu







About the EGBA The EGBA is an association of leading European gaming and betting operators Bet-at-home, BetClic, GVC/bwin.party, Expekt, Kindred Plc, ZEAL Network, and Betsson Group. The Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association (GBGA), Branschföreningen för Onlinespel (BOS) and the Oesterreichische Vereinigung für Wetten und Glücksspiel (OVWG) are affiliate members of EGBA. As a Brussels-based non-profit association, EGBA promotes the rights of more than 20 million adult European citizens to participate in online gambling of their choice in an informed, regulated, safe and secure environment. While online gambling remains a smaller part of the total gambling market (15%), based upon innovation, technology and digital consumer demand, online gambling transformed itself into an industry champion of the European digital economy with material spin-off effects towards other digital economies and strong synergies with sports. EGBA members have invested more than €600M into digital security and contributed to sports with more than €800M, mainly via sponsorship deal and purchasing innovative sports streaming rights. www.egba.eu



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=616309