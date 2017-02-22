ABERFORTH GEARED INCOME TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 21 February 2017 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 238.05p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 240.66p

Zero Dividend Preference Share = 156.09p

The market value of investments was GBP374.4m less net liabilities (including Zero Dividend Preference Shares) of GBP110.9m to leave Shareholders' Funds of GBP263.5m.

Contact:

Gary Tait

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733