London, February 22

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:21 February 2017
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):67,711
Highest price paid per share (pence):35.50p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):34.75p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):35.1088p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,433,678,683 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,433,678,683 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

21 FEBRUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
104334.7516:29:52London Stock Exchange
182434.7516:29:52London Stock Exchange
634.7516:29:52London Stock Exchange
37534.7516:28:49London Stock Exchange
63834.7516:28:11London Stock Exchange
473034.7516:28:08London Stock Exchange
36534.7516:28:05London Stock Exchange
101334.7516:25:28London Stock Exchange
117034.7516:25:28London Stock Exchange
140434.7516:25:26London Stock Exchange
48034.7516:25:17London Stock Exchange
94734.7516:12:12London Stock Exchange
32734.7516:12:12London Stock Exchange
55534.7516:09:54London Stock Exchange
103634.7516:09:54London Stock Exchange
90034.7516:09:54London Stock Exchange
100234.7516:07:34London Stock Exchange
109434.7516:07:31London Stock Exchange
100934.7516:07:24London Stock Exchange
372834.7516:07:24London Stock Exchange
30834.7516:07:22London Stock Exchange
97734.7516:07:17London Stock Exchange
394034.7516:07:17London Stock Exchange
8683516:07:03London Stock Exchange
102035.2515:27:36London Stock Exchange
100235.2515:27:34London Stock Exchange
265235.2515:24:32London Stock Exchange
57535.2515:24:32London Stock Exchange
114635.2515:24:32London Stock Exchange
66035.2515:24:08London Stock Exchange
174635.2515:24:08London Stock Exchange
12635.2515:24:08London Stock Exchange
324035.2515:24:02London Stock Exchange
31035.2515:24:01London Stock Exchange
70035.2515:24:01London Stock Exchange
56335.2515:24:01London Stock Exchange
83835.2514:41:50London Stock Exchange
28535.2514:41:47London Stock Exchange
64935.2514:41:47London Stock Exchange
209635.2514:32:31London Stock Exchange
967535.513:15:38London Stock Exchange
100135.513:15:34London Stock Exchange
93635.513:15:34London Stock Exchange
53935.513:15:34London Stock Exchange
52735.512:51:50London Stock Exchange
42635.512:49:59London Stock Exchange
43735.512:49:59London Stock Exchange
50935.512:49:59London Stock Exchange
55935.512:49:59London Stock Exchange
92435.512:02:12London Stock Exchange
97135.511:31:54London Stock Exchange
386035.511:03:08London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


