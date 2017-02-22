Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 21 February 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 67,711 Highest price paid per share (pence): 35.50p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 34.75p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 35.1088p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,433,678,683 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,433,678,683 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

21 FEBRUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 1043 34.75 16:29:52 London Stock Exchange 1824 34.75 16:29:52 London Stock Exchange 6 34.75 16:29:52 London Stock Exchange 375 34.75 16:28:49 London Stock Exchange 638 34.75 16:28:11 London Stock Exchange 4730 34.75 16:28:08 London Stock Exchange 365 34.75 16:28:05 London Stock Exchange 1013 34.75 16:25:28 London Stock Exchange 1170 34.75 16:25:28 London Stock Exchange 1404 34.75 16:25:26 London Stock Exchange 480 34.75 16:25:17 London Stock Exchange 947 34.75 16:12:12 London Stock Exchange 327 34.75 16:12:12 London Stock Exchange 555 34.75 16:09:54 London Stock Exchange 1036 34.75 16:09:54 London Stock Exchange 900 34.75 16:09:54 London Stock Exchange 1002 34.75 16:07:34 London Stock Exchange 1094 34.75 16:07:31 London Stock Exchange 1009 34.75 16:07:24 London Stock Exchange 3728 34.75 16:07:24 London Stock Exchange 308 34.75 16:07:22 London Stock Exchange 977 34.75 16:07:17 London Stock Exchange 3940 34.75 16:07:17 London Stock Exchange 868 35 16:07:03 London Stock Exchange 1020 35.25 15:27:36 London Stock Exchange 1002 35.25 15:27:34 London Stock Exchange 2652 35.25 15:24:32 London Stock Exchange 575 35.25 15:24:32 London Stock Exchange 1146 35.25 15:24:32 London Stock Exchange 660 35.25 15:24:08 London Stock Exchange 1746 35.25 15:24:08 London Stock Exchange 126 35.25 15:24:08 London Stock Exchange 3240 35.25 15:24:02 London Stock Exchange 310 35.25 15:24:01 London Stock Exchange 700 35.25 15:24:01 London Stock Exchange 563 35.25 15:24:01 London Stock Exchange 838 35.25 14:41:50 London Stock Exchange 285 35.25 14:41:47 London Stock Exchange 649 35.25 14:41:47 London Stock Exchange 2096 35.25 14:32:31 London Stock Exchange 9675 35.5 13:15:38 London Stock Exchange 1001 35.5 13:15:34 London Stock Exchange 936 35.5 13:15:34 London Stock Exchange 539 35.5 13:15:34 London Stock Exchange 527 35.5 12:51:50 London Stock Exchange 426 35.5 12:49:59 London Stock Exchange 437 35.5 12:49:59 London Stock Exchange 509 35.5 12:49:59 London Stock Exchange 559 35.5 12:49:59 London Stock Exchange 924 35.5 12:02:12 London Stock Exchange 971 35.5 11:31:54 London Stock Exchange 3860 35.5 11:03:08 London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-