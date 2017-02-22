

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:00 am ET Wednesday, Germany's Ifo business confidence survey results for February are due. The business sentiment index is seen falling to 109.6 in February from 109.8 in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the U.S. dollar and the yen, it rose against the pound. Against the Swiss franc, the euro held steady.



As of 3:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8429 against the pound, 1.0638 against the Swiss franc, 1.0505 against the U.S. dollar and 118.98 against the yen.



