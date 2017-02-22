Stockholm, February 22, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that Oncopeptides AB (short name: ONCO), a mid cap company within the health care sector, has started trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Oncopeptides is the 5th company to list at Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.



Founded in 2000, Oncopeptides is a research-based pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's product candidate, Ygalo, is based on the active compound melflufen and is intended for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma - a blood cancer disease that currently has no cure. Oncopeptides is currently in late stage of its clinical development programs. For more information, please visit www.oncopeptides.se.



"We are pleased and very proud of the confidence shown in Oncopeptides by current and new institutional and private investors," said Jakob Lindberg, CEO of Oncopeptides. "The IPO has received strong interest both in Sweden and internationally, which is a sign that investors are confident in our strategy and in our capabilities. The IPO enables us to realize our strategy to continue the development of the product candidate Ygalo for an improved treatment of late-stage relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. Members of the management team and the board of directors look forward to continue the journey as a listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm."



"We are pleased to welcome Oncopeptides as our second main market listing in 2017," said Adam Kostyál, senior vice president and head of European listings at Nasdaq. "We continue to see a strong inflow of health care companies leveraging the public market as a platform for future expansion, and Oncopeptides is a perfect example of that."



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq



