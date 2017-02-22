Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV, a leading international provider of disposable solutions in personal hygiene for babies, men and women, will release its Full Year 2016 results at 6:00 am GMT 7:00 am CET on Wednesday, 8 March 2017. The press release and presentation announcement will be available on the Company's website: http://www.ontexglobal.com/financial-reports.

Management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday, 8 March 2017 at 8:00 am GMT 9:00 am CET. A replay of the conference call will also be available for one week afterwards.

Dial-in information

Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

United Kingdom +44 (0)330 336 9105 United States +1 719 457 2086 Belgium +32 (0)2 404 0659 France +33 (0)1 76 77 22 74 Germany +49 (0)69 2222 13420 Passcode: 2004695 Replay numbers United Kingdom +44 (0) 207 660 0134 United States +1 719 457 0820 Belgium +32 (0) 2 620 0568 France +33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94 Germany +49 (0) 69 2000 1800 Passcode: 2004695

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading producer of disposable personal hygiene products, ranging from baby diapers to products for feminine hygiene and adult incontinence. Ontex's products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands as well as leading retailer brands. The group employs over 8,000 staff and has a presence in 25 countries. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the BEL20® and STOXX® Europe 600.

Contacts:

Ontex

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Philip Ludwig

+32 53 333 730

investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

or

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Gaëlle Vilatte

+32 53 333 708

gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com