Ontex Group NV, a leading international provider of disposable solutions in personal hygiene for babies, men and women, will release its Full Year 2016 results at 6:00 am GMT 7:00 am CET on Wednesday, 8 March 2017. The press release and presentation announcement will be available on the Company's website: http://www.ontexglobal.com/financial-reports.
Management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday, 8 March 2017 at 8:00 am GMT 9:00 am CET. A replay of the conference call will also be available for one week afterwards.
Dial-in information
Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:
|United Kingdom
|+44 (0)330 336 9105
|United States
|+1 719 457 2086
|Belgium
|+32 (0)2 404 0659
|France
|+33 (0)1 76 77 22 74
|Germany
|+49 (0)69 2222 13420
|
Passcode:
|
2004695
|
Replay numbers
|United Kingdom
|+44 (0) 207 660 0134
|United States
|+1 719 457 0820
|Belgium
|+32 (0) 2 620 0568
|France
|+33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94
|Germany
|+49 (0) 69 2000 1800
|
Passcode:
|
2004695
About Ontex
Ontex is a leading producer of disposable personal hygiene products, ranging from baby diapers to products for feminine hygiene and adult incontinence. Ontex's products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands as well as leading retailer brands. The group employs over 8,000 staff and has a presence in 25 countries. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the BEL20® and STOXX® Europe 600.
