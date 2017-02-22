Gothenburg, Sweden, 2017-02-22 10:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Kristina Franzén has a long career in SKF, where she in her most recent role as Director of SKF Group Central Finance has been responsible for group accounts, group controlling, financial processes, systems and outsourcing. Kristina is born 1966, has an MBA with a degree from the School of Business, Economics and Law in Växjö and Gothenburg and also has experience as authorized public accountant.



Gunnar Blomkvist has decided to leave Bilia's employ after 33 years of service with the company, the last 16 years as CFO. Mr. Blomkvist will continue as CFO until July 2017.



Per Avander, Bilia's Managing Director and CEO, comments: "We are very pleased to welcome Kristina Franzén to Bilia. Kristina has broad experience and knowledge in finance, listed companies and international business and will be a strong addition to Bilia's management team."







Bilia AB (publ)



For further information, please contact Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, or Gunnar Blomkvist, CFO, Bilia AB, tel +46 31 709 55 00.



