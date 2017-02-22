

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Economic expectations of the Swiss financial market experts strengthened for a sixth straight month to its highest level in eight months, survey data from the Credit Suisse and the CFA Society Switzerland showed Wednesday.



The index reflecting financial market analysts' economic expectations for the next six months rose to 19.4 points from 18.5 points in January, marking its highest level since June 2016.



The survey was conducted between February 6 and 18.



The assessment on the current economic situation remained relatively positive though the relevant index dropped to 20 points from 25.9 points.



With regards to the Eurozone and the USA, a majority of survey participants - 66.7 percent and 60.0 percent, respectively, do not expect any change in the current growth dynamic for these economies, the survey said.



Meanwhile, the survey showed that expectations of CHF appreciation against the EUR have substantially increased with proportion of those expecting such an outcome jumping to 45.2 percent from 26.9 percent. That was the highest ratio since December 2010.



However, a majority of survey participants do not expect the shortterm interest rate to fall, thus suggesting that they do not expect the Swiss National Bank to lower its policy rate deeper into negative territory to prevent the CHF from appreciating further.



Survey participants also judged that the fair value of EUR/CHF is most likely somewhere between 1.00 and 1.20, broadly unchanged from November, when this question was asked previously.



A short-term appreciation of the CHF against the EUR is therefore possible, even in the case of an overvaluation, and might reflect rising political risks in the Eurozone, the report said.



Just more than sixty-four percent of survey participants expected Swiss inflation to rise over the next six months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX