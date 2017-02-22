Verne Global to provide disaster recovery and operational scale for world's largest Digital Identity Network® using 100% sustainable energy

Verne Global, a global developer at the forefront of data center infrastructure design, today announced that ThreatMetrix®, The Digital Identity Company®, will broaden its service delivery network utilizing Verne Global. Verne will provide ThreatMetrix with vital growth capabilities required to manage its rapidly growing global customer base. From its 44-acre data center campus in Iceland, Verne Global will provide the necessary infrastructure to help ThreatMetrix grow by operating as a gateway facility for research and development and disaster recovery.

"The pace of growth that ThreatMetrix is experiencing requires that we expand our data center footprint, and we are committed to doing that in the most efficient and sustainable way possible," said Phil Steffora, Chief Security Officer and SVP of Technical Operations for ThreatMetrix. "The low operating costs and green power sources provided by Verne Global made this the ideal selection to best serve our growing global customer base, across diverse geographies and regulatory landscapes."

Today's businesses operate in a digital economy where information is vast, interconnected and automated. As the market-leading cloud solution for authenticating digital personas and transactions on the internet, ThreatMetrix verifies more than 2 billion transactions each month, supporting 30,000 websites and 4,500 customers around the world, including AirBnB, Best Buy, Rabobank, Raiffesenbank, TD Bank, Ticketmaster, TripAdvisor and Yandex.Money.

Verne Global will help ThreatMetrix address two key issues facing data-intensive businesses in today's global economy increased power expense and environmental responsibility. With its natural hydroelectric and geothermal power sources, Verne Global enables ThreatMetrix to remain responsive and competitive in a world with rapidly changing global economic conditions and threats, while leaving the lowest carbon footprint possible.

"ThreatMetrix represents the type of forward-looking, data-intensive companies that is turning to Verne Global's campus in Iceland to manage workload optimization and stay ahead of changing data and computing challenges that companies will face as they look to scale," said CEO of Verne Global, Jeff Monroe. "As application processing requirements expand, Verne Global provides the flexible, yet stable support to help ThreatMetrix deliver the security, resiliency and disaster recovery requirements its customers demand. In addition, the power availability that we have in Iceland will allow ThreatMetrix to scale their deployment as the needs of the company expand, while enjoying the capacity and low-cost afforded by the Verne Global campus."

ThreatMetrix joins a growing, international cluster of industry-leading businesses, including BMW Group, Volkswagen, Datto, and Earlham Institute that are capitalizing on Verne Global's access to Iceland's power grid to lower operational costs and for its capacity to scale to meet future computing requirements.

About ThreatMetrix

ThreatMetrix®, The Digital Identity Company®, is the market-leading cloud solution for authenticating digital personas and transactions on the Internet. Verifying more than 20 billion annual transactions supporting 30,000 websites and 4,500 customers globally through the ThreatMetrix Digital Identity Network®, ThreatMetrix secures businesses and end users against account takeover, payment fraud and fraudulent account registrations resulting from malware and data breaches. Key benefits include an improved customer experience, reduced friction, revenue gain and lower fraud and operational costs. The ThreatMetrix solution is deployed across a variety of industries, including financial services, e-commerce, payments and lending, media, government and insurance.

For more information, visit www.threatmetrix.com or call +1-408-200-5755. Join the cybersecurity conversation by visiting the ThreatMetrix blog, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook pages.

About Verne Global

Verne Global, a global company with facilities in Keflavik, Iceland, is at the forefront of data center infrastructure design. Verne Global leverages Iceland's highly available, abundant and renewable power grid to deliver flexible, scalable and secure data center solutions. As the scale and complexity of enterprise and supercomputing requirements grows, forward-thinking IT leaders can reduce power risk and realise long-term, significant TCO cost savings with Verne Global. To learn more, visit www.verneglobal.com.

