SPI to distribute 10 HD channels and one of the first Ultra HD satellite channel in Latin America

Regulatory News:

SPI International/FILMBOX Channels Group, a rapidly-expanding global media company, has signed a multi-year multi-satellite agreement with Eutelsat Americas, a subsidiary of Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) to distribute ten HD channels and one Ultra HD channel to homes across the Americas.

Starting on 1 March, SPI International will leverage two Eutelsat satellites to take its channels to a broad audience across the region. EUTELSAT 113 West A will be used to distribute channels in the United States and Spanish-speaking Latin America, while the premium reach of the new EUTELSAT 65 West A satellite will enable SPI to serve regionalised content to operators in Brazil. Play-out and uplink services along with the technical management of the platform will be provided by United Teleports in Miami.

SPI's offer will feature many of its reference channels, including DocuBox HD, 360Tunebox HD, FashionBox HD, Fast&FunBox HD, FightBox HD, Filmbox Art House, Gametoon and NatureVision TV. SPI will also leverage its competitive strength as one of the biggest aggregators of native Ultra HD content to offer FunBox UHD, marking the launch of one of the first Ultra HD channels in Latin America.

"We look forward to further partnering with Eutelsat and to enriching their video neighbourhoods with SPI FILMBOX HD channels while also offering homes across the Americas the highest quality native Ultra HD content on our FunBox UHD network," said Loni Farhi, President of SPI International.

Patricio Northland, CEO of Eutelsat Americas, said: "Eutelsat has accompanied the stellar growth of SPI across multiple markets and is proud to work hand-in-hand with them to accelerate the penetration of HD and Ultra HD content in the Americas. This new package reiterates our commitment to promoting the newest technologies in order to advance the availability of quality content worldwide."

About SPI International FILMBOX Channels Group

SPI International/FILMBOX Channels Group is a global media company operating more than 30 television channels on five continents with more than 30 million paid subscribers and a total viewership of 46+ million. SPI is one of the biggest aggregators of native Ultra HD content in the world. SPI uses the latest technology providing subscribers access to SPI's linear and on demand content including live streaming of UHD programming and FilmBox channels on any Internet-connected device via major global streaming media players as well as local OTT providers. For over 25 years, SPI International has been a leading supplier of theatrical films and television programming in the international market. SPI's solid alliances with major license suppliers provide compelling content, with strong recognition and high demand.

More info: www.spiintl.com

About Eutelsat Communications

Established in 1977, Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL, ISIN code: FR0010221234) is one of the world's leading and most experienced operators of communications satellites. The company provides capacity on 39 satellites to clients that include broadcasters and broadcasting associations, pay-TV operators, video, data and Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. Eutelsat's satellites provide ubiquitous coverage of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, enabling video, data, broadband and government communications to be established irrespective of a user's location. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat represents a workforce of 1,000 men and women from 37 countries who are experts in their fields and work with clients to deliver the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat please visit www.eutelsat.com

www.eutelsat.com - Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA and Facebook Eutelsat.SA

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170222005654/en/

Contacts:

Eutelsat Communications

Press

Vanessa O'Connor, Tel: 33 1 53 98 37 91

voconnor@eutelsat.com

or

Marie-Sophie Ecuer, Tel: 33 1 53 98 37 91

mecuer@eutelsat.com

or

Investors and analysts

Joanna Darlington, Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

jdarlington@eutelsat.com

or

Cédric Pugni, Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

cpugni@eutelsat.com

or

SPI International

Press

Lukas Bulka, +48 512 097 546

lukasz.bulka@spiintl.com

or

Sales & Distribution

Amit Karni

amit_karni@spiintl.com

or

Gustavo Monaco

gustavo_monaco@spiintl.com