EXCHANGE NOTICE 22.2.2017 TURBO WARRANTS



COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 23.2.2017



4 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 23.2.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 22.2.2017 TURBO WARRANTIT



WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 23.2.2017



4 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 23.2.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=616355