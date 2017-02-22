Regulatory News:

Electro Power Systems S.A. ("EPS"), a technology pioneer in energy-storage systems and microgrids listed on the French-regulated market Euronext Paris (Paris:EPS) (EPS:FP), announces the starting of the commissioning of a new energy storage system microgrid-connected in Sardinia, Italy.

EPS realized in partnership with FZSoNick (FIAMM) for ENAS, the entity managing the entire water supply of the region, a hybrid energy storage system connected to the Ottana Experimental Solar Farm, consisting of a concentrated solar power (CSP) farm integrated with thermal storage with a capacity of 14 MWh and a concentrated photovoltaic plant (CPV).

The microgrid, developed in collaboration with the University of Cagliari and Sardegna Ricerche, has a total installed capacity of 1.2 MW hybridized with 0.6 MWp of CPV, 0.6 MWp of CSP and 0.5 MWh of EPS storage system which is aimed at the stabilization of the intermittent renewable sources.

The system realized by EPS couples renewables and energy storage, enabling the microgrid to reduce emissions by more than 14 thousand tons of CO 2 per year. The plant will be run by ENAS and will significantly contribute to the reduction of its energy annual demand.

"Such installation represents the flexibility of the EPS technology in any application, also with the most innovative and technologically challenging microgrids" commented Carlalberto Guglielminotti, Chief Executive Officer of EPS "as this microgrid demonstrates how Italian islands can represent a real open-air laboratory for a new energy model, distributed, sustainable and competitive

The commissioning of the microgrid will be completed in April 2017.

EPS operates in the sustainable energy sector, specializing in hybrid-storage solutions and microgrids that enable intermittent renewable sources to be transformed into a stable power source.

Listed on the French-regulated market Euronext, EPS is part of the CAC® Mid Small and the CAC® All-Tradable indices and has registered offices in Paris and research, development, and manufacturing in Italy.

Thanks to technology covered by 125 patents and applications combined with more than 10 years of R&D, EPS has developed hybrid energy storage solutions to stabilize electrical grids heavily penetrated by renewable sources in developed countries and in emerging economies, to power off-grid areas at a lower cost than fossil fuels without the need for subsidy or incentive schemes.

EPS has either installed or under commissioning in aggregate 36 large-scale projects, including off-grid hybrid systems powered by renewables and energy storage, totalizing that total more than over 35 MW of installed power and provide energy to more than 160,000 customers daily. In addition to more than 18 MW of grid-support systems, for a total capacity output of 47 MWh and 25 MW of systems in 21 countries worldwide, including Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa.

For more information, visit www.electropowersystems.com.

