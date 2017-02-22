Online printing offers even faster delivery for all products throughout Switzerland

The online print shop UNITEDPRINT SE and its well-known brand print24.com is implementing its new standard and express delivery with even faster delivery times for its entire product portfolio throughout Switzerland!

All products are now available with the new Fast Delivery Service, including our Top sellers such as Posters, Flyers, Brochures and Business cards! The online printer promises one day faster delivery when ordering with standard or express delivery.

"We are very proud of being able to reduce the delivery times for all of our products without cutting down on quality or increasing prices", explains Ali Jason Bazooband, Managing Director for Innovation/Marketing of print24.com, "Having said that, our Fast Delivery Service is available for all our customers throughout Switzerland!" The new service is valid indefinitely for the entire range of products from print24.com - without any surcharge or extra costs.

print24.com is a UNITEDPRINT SE brand, a global and innovation-oriented e-commerce company for print and media. As one of Europe's leading online print shops, UNITEDPRINT SE employs a staff of around 700 people and operates the renowned brands print24, Easyprint, Unitedprint, getprint, printwhat, FIRSTPRINT, DDK PRINT BIG, infowerk, and Unitedprint Shop Services (USS) in 26 locations worldwide (in Germany, 21 other European countries, and in Brazil, China, Canada, and the US). In addition to the standard print products, Unitedprint provides its customers with high-quality products and services ranging from textile printing, photo printing, large-format printing, advertising material, advertising equipment and the hospitality/gastronomy sectors.

