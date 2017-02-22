External test system GCF TST3 will be upgraded to release 3.3.1 tomorrow, Thursday February 23, 2017.
The system is expected to be available later in the morning than normally. IT Notice will be published when the system is ready for external testing.
If you have any questions please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com
For technical issues please contact: operator@nasdaq.com
The system is expected to be available later in the morning than normally. IT Notice will be published when the system is ready for external testing.
If you have any questions please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com
For technical issues please contact: operator@nasdaq.com