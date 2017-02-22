The share capital of InterMail A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 23 February 2017 in the ISIN below.







ISIN: DK0010212224 ------------------------------------------------------ Name: InterMail B ------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 882,255 shares (DKK 17,645,100) ------------------------------------------------------ Change: 2,500 shares (DKK 50,000) ------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 884,755 shares (DKK 17,695,100) ------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 20 ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: IMAIL B ------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID 3473 ------------------------------------------------------







For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=616366