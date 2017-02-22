Golar LNG Partners L.P.: Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2016 results presentation

Golar LNG Partners LP 4th Quarter 2016 results will be released before the NASDAQ opens on Tuesday February 28, 2017. In connection with this a webcast presentation will be held at 4:30 P.M (London Time) on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. The presentation will be available to download from the Investor Relations section at www.golarlngpartners.com (http://www.golarlngpartners.com/)

This webcast will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be able to join this webcast by dialling-in using the following details:

a. Webcast



Go to the Investor Relations section at www.golarlngpartners.com (http://www.golarlngpartners.com/) and click on the link to "Webcast". To listen to the conference call from the web, you need to have installed Windows Media Player, and you need to have a sound card on your computer.

b. Teleconference



Call-in numbers:

Norway Free call 800 56054

Norway Toll +47 2350 0486

International call +44 20 3427 1915

UK Free call 0800 279 4992

US Toll +1 212 444 0412

USA Free call 1877 280 2342

The participants will be asked for their name and conference ID. The Golar conference ID is 2344511

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.



Please download the presentation material from www.golarlngpartners.com (http://www.golarlngpartners.com/) (Investor Relations) to view it while listening to the conference.



If you are not able to participate at the time of the call, you can either listen to a replay of the conference call on www.golarlngpartners.com (http://www.golarlngpartners.com/) (Investor Relations), or listen to a playback by dialling:



International call +44 20 3427 0598

USA Toll +1 347 366 9565

Norway Toll +47 2100 0498

UK Free call 0800 358 7735

USA Free call 1866 932 5017

- followed by replay access number 2344511. This service will be available until 20:30 UKT on March 7, 2017.

