

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 21-February-17



Fund Dealing Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/02/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 9,101,221.85 10.1125



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/02/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 28,632,302.33 14.3162



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 21/02/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 275,010.85 17.1882



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 21/02/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,883,710.22 15.8139



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 21/02/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 375000 USD 3,949,759.43 10.5327



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 21/02/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1450000 USD 15,272,635.56 10.5329



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/02/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,516,660.55 12.6619



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 21/02/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 282,310.36 13.4434



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 21/02/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,111,859.90 15.5288



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 21/02/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 141000 EUR 2,207,591.63 15.6567



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 21/02/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,532,020.92 10.9422



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 21/02/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4200000 USD 68,568,987.41 16.3259



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 21/02/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,238,530.52 17.6933



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 21/02/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 42,618,020.09 16.7129



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 21/02/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 289,473.00 13.7844



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 21/02/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 283,494.44 13.4997



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 21/02/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,200,564.06 14.4646



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 21/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,273,720.36 17.6906



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 21/02/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,202,474.54 15.6204



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 21/02/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1890000 GBP 19,166,856.31 10.1412



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 21/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,228,312.42 17.5448



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 21/02/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 280,004.95 17.5003



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 21/02/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,384,381.84 17.5375



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 21/02/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1800000 EUR 23,560,737.96 13.0893



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 21/02/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,366,175.70 17.813



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 21/02/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,582,007.10 15.2226



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 21/02/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 300010 GBP 3,095,943.58 10.3195



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 21/02/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,335,387.32 17.7255



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 21/02/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6450000 USD 97,436,989.86 15.1065



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/02/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,908,701.52 5.5839



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 21/02/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 54,850,975.00 18.7525



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 21/02/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,034,602.26 15.917



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 21/02/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 914,796.17 14.0738



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 21/02/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 280,906.24 17.5566



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 21/02/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 290,307.49 18.1442



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 21/02/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,536,297.02 18.1349



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 21/02/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 18,028,378.44 19.8114



