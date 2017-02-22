OT (Oberthur Technologies), a leading global provider of embedded security software products and services, today announces that the newly released version of its embedded Secure Element, PEARL by OT®, has obtained MTPS Chinese certification for mobile payment services.

MTPS is the certification program for all Mobile Financial Services technologies in China. From Secure Elements to servers or platforms, all elements involved in any mobile-based payment solution need to obtain an MTPS certificate before being deployed across China.

The newly released PEARL 900k v4+ also comes to market with an unmatched user memory size of 900kbytes, an enhanced SPI* implementation for improved communications with the Application Processor, and a new mechanism to remove all personal applications and credentials present in PEARL v4+ when the user wants to repair or re-sell his device. Finally it includes the latest biometric-compliant payment applets certified by all major worldwide payment schemes. With this new product release, OT confirms the position of PEARL by OT® as the most advanced multi-application eSE on the market.

Increasing concerns regarding users' authentication, data protection and privacy are arising with the growing trend of smartphones being used as payment devices, as well as to store and process sensitive biometric data. Furthermore, smartphones are only the first wave of connected objects to be secured. Already deployed worldwide in 250Mu+ flagship smartphones, PEARL by OT® enables OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to deploy new contactless services certified by key payment schemes worldwide and transport authorities of the largest cities in the world. This unique multi-application platform also supports access control, biometrics, secure storage use-cases and value added services. For instance, PEARL by OT® also supports a secure keyless car entry application and the associated services enabling car makers to securely allow users to use their handset to open cars and start engines.

"To be effective, security must be embedded within connected objects and systems from day 1" said Viken Gazarian, Deputy Managing Director of the Connected Device Makers business at OT. "PEARL by OT® is designed to protect credentials and data applications against software and hardware attacks. It is continuously upgraded to match the stringent requirements of worldwide payment schemes and transport operators. It answers the needs of OEMs and their service partners for the deployment of user-friendly NFC services."

*SPI Serial Peripheral Interface

ABOUT OBERTHUR TECHNOLOGIES

OT is a world leader in embedded digital security that protects you when you connect, authenticate or pay.

OT is strategically positioned in high growth markets and offers embedded security software solutions for "end-point" devices as well as associated remote management solutions to a huge portfolio of international clients, including banks and financial institutions, mobile operators, authorities and governments, as well as manufacturers of connected objects and equipment.

OT employs over 6 500 employees worldwide, including almost 700 R&D people. With a global footprint of 4 regional secure manufacturing hubs and 39 secure service centers, OT's international network serves clients in 169 countries. For more information: www.oberthur.com

