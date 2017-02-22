DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- The Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo (http://SWCCExpo.com) is returning to Texas for its second annual event. After setting new records at the last event in Phoenix -- where more than 150 exhibitors showcased their goods to over 6,800 attendees -- the SWCC Expo is looking to set new records in 2017.

The SWCC Expo is an emerging conference and showcase for B2B cannabis businesses. The event focuses strongly on industry networking, and boasts an elaborate exhibition floor for vendors. Each event also features industry leaders and experts, educational sessions and seminars, and celebrity appearances.

"We are super excited! This year, cannabis refugee 11-year-old Alexis Bortell returns to the convention. She is going to be releasing her new book along with being a keynote speaker and doing book signings during the show," comments David Fowler, the Executive Marketing Director of the SWCC Expo.

"Even more exciting," Fowler adds, "is that Texas is set to award the first batch of cannabis licenses the week following our conference!"

Texas is widely considered to be one of the most lucrative emerging cannabis markets. The Lone Star State has a burgeoning cannabis industry that's on the cusp of becoming one of the biggest U.S. markets.

"We're on a mission to prove to the Texas region that the cannabis industry is a real industry employing people in everyday industries such as biotech, nutrition and health. It's truly about furthering the movement to educate people about cannabis," Fowler says.

The SWCC Expo attracts a lot of professionals that are "cannabis curious consumers," Fowler emphasizes. These are consumers who are either interested in transitioning into the cannabis business from their current career or industry, or that are looking to start their own cannabis business at some point in the future.

But the expo does more than just satiate the curiosity of entrepreneurs and consumers. "We constantly have a solid line-up of speakers and sessions that truly do educate the professionals in the industry, as well as educate the medical or professional consumer about cannabis and its uses," Fowler explains.

This year's events feature a line-up of celebrities, former pro football players, medical professionals and more, all working cohesively to bring about increased cannabis awareness.

2017 SWCC Expo Dates & Locations

Dallas / Fort Worth

2nd Annual Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo

April 22 - 23, 2017

Fort Worth Convention Center

Fort Worth, Texas

ProAthletesProCannabis.com

April 21, 2017

Fort Worth, Texas

Miami / Fort Lauderdale

1st Annual Southeast Cannabis Conference & Expo

June 8 - 10 2017

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Phoenix

3rd Annual Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo

October 12 - 14, 2017

Phoenix Convention Center

Phoenix, Arizona

Learn more about the SWCC Expo by visiting: http://SWCCExpo.com.

About the SWCC Expo

The SWCC Expo is one of the largest cannabis conferences in the region, now entering its third year. The exposition helps connect B2B cannabis businesses while showcasing more than 150 exhibitors and boasting attendance in the thousands. The event features industry leaders, experts, celebrities and more via industry networking events, educational sessions and a vibrant exhibit floor. Learn more at: http://SWCCExpo.com

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3112025



Media Contact:



David Fowler

Executive Marketing Director

Office: 877-775-1568

David@SWCCExpo.com

http://swccexpo.com



