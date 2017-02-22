Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC) today announces the appointment of officers to the AESC Global Board of Directors, which consists of elected representatives from each of AESC's three Regional Councils: Americas; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Europe and Africa.

2017 AESC Global Board of Directors

Krista Walochik , Talengo/The Global Community for Leaders (TGCL), Chair

, Talengo/The Global Community for Leaders (TGCL), Steve Mullinjer , Heidrick Struggles, Vice Chair

, Heidrick Struggles, Dinesh Mirchandani , Boyden, Secretary and Treasurer

, Boyden, Thomas T. Daniels , Spencer Stuart, Chair Emeritus

, Spencer Stuart, Karen Greenbaum , AESC, Ex-officio

, AESC, Ineke Arts , Hoffmann Associates/IIC

, Hoffmann Associates/IIC Paul Benson , Korn Ferry

, Korn Ferry Richard Boggis Rolfe , Odgers Berndtson

, Odgers Berndtson Kate Bullis , SEBA International

, SEBA International Dorota Czarnota , Russell Reynolds Associates

, Russell Reynolds Associates Thomas J. Fuller , Epsen Fuller/IMD

, Epsen Fuller/IMD Nobi Kaneko , Kaneko Associates

, Kaneko Associates Alan J. Kaplan , Kaplan Partners

, Kaplan Partners Morten Nielsen, Witt/Kieffer

Krista Walochik, AESC Chair, commented: "The AESC Board of Directors performs a critical role in ensuring AESC membership is representative of the highest quality and standards in the executive search and leadership consulting profession globally. I look forward to working with our directors and AESC members around the world to ensure AESC continues to be the voice of excellence for the profession, and that AESC members are best positioned to partner with their clients as trusted advisors."

Karen Greenbaum, AESC President and CEO, commented: "Our Board represents the height of integrity in the executive search and leadership consulting profession. Our Board provides the strategic advice and oversight required to raise the level of quality for our profession, not only within our own membership, but more broadly, both in established markets and those emerging. I would like to thank our global Board for guiding the future of our profession, assuring that AESC members are best capable of delivering competitive business results to organizations worldwide as they grapple with new challenges from mass generational shift to workplace automation."

To view the full AESC Board of Directors with officer bios, please visit the AESC website at www.aesc.org.

About Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants

AESC is the voice of excellence for the executive search and leadership consulting profession worldwide. Our rigorous Code of Professional Practice and Standards of Excellence guide our members in 1,263 offices in 72 countries and beyond to serve as strategic advisors on behalf of their clients. In turn, AESC members are best positioned to provide companies with a competitive advantage-the ability to find, attract and develop the best talent in the world and ensure that executives are successfully integrated. AESC recognizes that diversity is a business imperative. As trusted advisors to those companies that drive economies, lead innovation, and compete across vital sectors and geographies, we know first-hand the power of diverse corporate leadership.

By virtue of selecting an AESC member, clients can be secure in their choice of consulting firm, and can reap the benefits that only a trusted advisor can deliver. To learn more about AESC and to view a list of AESC members, visit www.aesc.org. To learn more about AESC's career service for executive-level candidates, visit www.bluesteps.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170222005137/en/

Contacts:

AESC

Joe Chappell, 646-757-5492

jchappell@aesc.org