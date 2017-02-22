Global Cloud Computing Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2025: $1,250 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --





The Global Cloud Computing Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 27.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $1,250 billion by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing applications of cloud computing solutions and expansion of global players into emerging regions.

Based on deployment the market is categorized into public cloud, community cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud.

Depending on the service the market is segmented by platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as service (IaaS) and software as a service (SaaS).

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing applications of cloud computing solutions

3.1.2 Expansion of global players into emerging regions

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments of Cloud Computing

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Cloud Computing Market, By Deployment

4.1 Public Cloud

4.2 Community Cloud

4.3 Private Cloud

4.4 Hybrid Cloud

5 Cloud Computing Market, By Service

5.1 Platform as a Service (PaaS)

5.2 Infrastructure as Service (IaaS)

5.3 Software as a Service (SaaS)

6 Cloud Computing Market, By Geography

7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities

8 Leading Companies

8.1 CA Technologies

8.2 Cisco Systems

8.3 Google

8.4 HP

8.5 Amazon.Com

8.6 IBM

8.7 Microsoft

8.8 SAP AG

8.9 Yahoo! Inc

8.10 Oracle

8.11 Flexiant

8.12 Citrix Systems, Inc.

8.13 ENKI Consulting

8.14 Akamai Technologies, Inc.

