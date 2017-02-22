Carats & More - Online Global Boutique Jewelers

Carats & More, Leaders in Luxury Conflict-free Diamonds at Accessible Prices, Now on Indiegogo

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --New luxury jewelry startup Carats & More has announced that it is raising funds via a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to keep lowering consumer prices and change the luxury diamond market. The company is seeking to raise $122,000 through crowdfunding platform Indiegogo in a move that will enable the company to place a number of mass diamond orders from key suppliers, and subsequently pass the savings onto Carats & More customers.

Carats & More was founded by fifth generation jeweler Gabriel Diamant in 2015. Gabriel's long-standing love for diamonds has combined with a concern that consumers for too long have been forced to pay through the nose to acquire them, leaving many people simply priced out of the market. As a consequence, Diamant has set out on a mission to innovate the diamond-selling process, and create an online boutique jewelry shop that sells some of the world's most beautiful stones at affordable prices, making luxury, conflict-free diamonds accessible to a wider market.

Much hard work has gone into building Carats & More to the stage that it's at already - but now is the time to take it to the next level, and start bringing the love of diamonds to even more people around the globe. Gabriel has turned to Indiegogo to seek support from the crowd, who will help him take a new collection of diamonds to the world. The pledge will enable Carats & More to keep cutting consumer costs on the diamonds and jewelry sold through online boutique caratsandmore.com. The funding target is set at $122,000, which, if reached, will enable Carats & More to slash prices by a further 15%. Backers are asked to pledge amounts ranging from $10 to $20,000 in exchange for rewards that include diamond-buying guides, gift cards, and actual diamonds and jewels themselves.

Carats & More co-founder and campaign leader Gabriel Diamant comments: "Diamonds should not be for the richest only - but the industry insists on inflating prices so that all but the wealthiest are excluded from the market. When I wanted to buy my wife a diamond pendant and bracelet a few years ago, I was shocked to discover that, simply because I knew the right people, I was able to barter a 45% discount. Most consumers don't have this privilege. My dream with Carats & More is to create a reality where you don't have to be super-rich to enjoy the unparalleled beauties of diamond jewelry. Our business model already makes this happen - and we are working hard to drive down consumer prices even further."

Carats & More's aim to keep prices down is coming at no cost to quality, luxury or craftsmanship. Diamant, together with his business partner Raphael Renoir, has developed a business model that utilizes modern technology to create a convenient and customer-centered online shopping experience through which their elegant and luxurious items are sold. Custom-made engagement rings, diamond pendants and diamond earrings are all crafted using highly-refined manufacturing methods, bringing a new breed of jewelry to customers in a better and more affordable way. All diamonds are conflict-free, and hand-selected by experts at Carats & More.

The Indiegogo campaign launches on February 20 and will finish on March 22. Further details can be found on the campaign page https://goo.gl/yQjd41.

About Carats & More

Carats & More is owned by Diamant Trade Pro Services LLC, and stands as one of the leading ecommerce jewelers and loose diamond providers in the market today. In March 2017, the company will be launching the world's first online diamond trading platform.

