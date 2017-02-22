Global engineering group Cavotec has secured significant orders to supply its innovative aircraft systems to major airports in the United Arab Emirates, the UK and the US. The EUR 11.5 million contract wins, all received and confirmed in the past two months, underline the continued success of the Group's advanced integrated aircraft utility systems at applications worldwide.



"With the International Air Transport Association expecting airlines to take delivery of some 1,700 aircraft in 2017, and a 3.7 per cent annual average growth in air travellers, operators are looking for ways to ease bottlenecks and service aircraft efficiently. Cavotec's solutions decrease aircraft turnaround time by integrating utility services into single solutions such as pop-up pits," says Juergen Strommer, Chief Operating Officer of Cavotec's Airports & Industry business unit.



"We continue to see robust demand for our aircraft servicing systems at airports worldwide, and it's an area on which we continue to focus," adds Gary Matthews, Market Unit Director, Airports.



For Dubai International Airport's Concourse C, Cavotec has been awarded a turnkey contract to design, supply, install, test and commission Super Cool DX Pre-conditioned Air (PCA) units.



In the US, the orders include fuel hydrant systems for applications at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and La Guardia Airport.



Cavotec is to also supply its latest Series 2500+ 400Hz converters and hatch pit systems to the VT Mobile Aerospace Engineering Hangar (VTMAE) at Pensacola Internaional Airport in Florida. Deliveries are due to start later this year, and are scheduled for completion by early 2018.



In the UK, Cavotec has secured a major advanced aircraft refuelling order with the end user in the US, deliveries of which are schedulded to be completed in the third quarter of 2017.



Cavotec is a leading systems integrator of advanced ground support equipment in the global airports sector. The Group's in-ground technologies minimise tarmac congestion, improve operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact at terminals, remote stands and hangars at commercial applications worldwide.



