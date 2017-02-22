

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $304 million, or $0.41 per share. This was higher than $298 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $1.34 billion. This was up from $1.33 billion last year.



Host Hotels & Resorts earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $304 Mln. vs. $298 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.1% -Revenue (Q4): $1.34 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX