

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss engineering firm ABB Ltd.(ANN.L, ABB) on Wednesday said it currently expects a pre-tax charge impact of approximately $100 million in its previously reported unaudited 2016 results related to the recently uncovered criminal activity in South Korean subsidiary.



The company said a sophisticated criminal scheme related to a significant embezzlement and misappropriation of funds has been found out in its South Korean unit. The treasurer of the unit is suspected of forging documentation and colluding with third parties to steal from the company. The suspected individual went missing on February 7, 2017 and subsequently ABB discovered significant financial irregularities in South Korea.



The company immediately launched a full investigation in South Korea engaging independent forensic and legal specialists and collaborating with law enforcement authorities.



ABB said it is working with the local police on the investigation and Interpol's engagement.



ABB has initiated mitigating actions to reduce the impact of this criminal activity on its results significantly including recovery of misappropriated funds, legal claims and insurances.



As a consequence of the ongoing investigation, ABB will publish its 2016 Annual Report latest by March 16, 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX