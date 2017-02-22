Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "High Security Printing Europe" conference to their offering.

The High Security Printing Europe is an annual event that focuses on government-specified and issued documents.

These include currency, fiduciary documents, excise stamps, ID cards, e-passports, visas, vehicle documents and licences, with a particular emphasis on banknotes and the emerging technologies for ID and travel documents. Speakers are specialists in their field providing technical presentations, include some regional case studies. Running in tandem with the event is a trade exhibition of over 40 exhibitors working in the currency, e-passport, smart card, authentication and related industries.

The conference, which provides excellent networking opportunities alongside the programme and exhibition, is complemented by a number of social events, including a welcome cocktail reception and gala dinner.

Attendance at the European events is generally in the region of 260 with attendees from all parts of the globe, although this event focuses on Central/Eastern Europe and the CIS states. This provides an excellent opportunity to meet senior level decision makers in one location and will be of interest to those companies already working in, or looking to expand into the region.

Government organisations are provided an attractive fee structure whilst delegates who live and work in the region are also eligible for reduced rates.

Agenda:

Monday 27 March

Pre-Conference Seminars:

Run by a leader in their field, our seminars enable you to gain an in-depth understanding of a topical issue.

09.00 12.00 Durable Substrates for Banknotes Practical Considerations

14.00 17.00 Combating Document Fraud and Counterfeiting A Practitioner's Perspective

18.30 Welcome Cocktail Reception

Tuesday 28 March

09.00 Welcome Address Akshin Valiyev, Central Bank of Azerbaijan

Session One: Currency and Identity Documents in EMEA

09.10 10.50

10.50 Break and Exhibition Viewing

Session Two:

11.30 13.10

Currency Developments

Developments in National eID and ePassports

