Results from the ongoing C2 structure ("C2") infill drill program include 71.61 g/t gold ("Au") over 14.75 meters ("m") (8.26 g/t Au capped at 34.3 g/t Au, 13.23 m in true thickness), 26.31 g/t Au over 8.55 m (10.64 g/t Au capped, 6.15 m in true thickness), 21.95 g/t Au over 5.75 m (11.54 g/t Au capped, 2.83 m in true thickness), and 10.81 g/t Au over 9.10 m (9.76 g/t Au capped, 5.15 m in true thickness).

Results from the C4 structure ("C4") infill drill program include 14.50 g/t Au over 7.10 m (7.10 g/t Au capped, 7.00 m in true thickness) and 20.04 g/t Au over 5.00 m (16.39 g/t Au capped, 4.86 m in true thickness).

Results from the C5 structure ("C5") infill and extension drill program include 36.05 g/t Au over 4.60 m (16.26 g/t Au capped, 4.26 m in true thickness), 36.22 g/t Au over 2.15 m (23.78 g/t Au capped, 1.99 m in true thickness), and 11.33 g/t Au over 2.70 m (no capping required, 2.55 m in true thickness).

Integra Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ICG) (OTCQX: ICGQF), ("Integra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results from its drill program on the Triangle Deposit ("Triangle") situated on the Lamaque Gold Project ("Lamaque") in Val-d'Or, Québec. The results announced today are from 10,750 m of drilling (30 drill holes) completed in 2016 and 2017. Results are currently pending from over 6,100 m (26 drill holes) of diamond drilling completed at Triangle in 2017.

"As the Company's exploration ramp at Triangle gradually approaches the proposed bulk sample target, impressive drill results like those reported today continue to demonstrate the future potential of Triangle. Infill drilling within the proposed bulk sample target has exceeded expectations in both grade and thickness, and extensional drilling on deeper structures suggest that Triangle has the potential for further growth," noted Integra President and CEO Stephen de Jong.

Triangle Drill Results Summary

The following table highlights selected intercepts from this set of drill results. Additional results for drill holes disclosed in this news release can be found at the link below. Individual composites are disclosed as both uncapped and capped (when applicable) with individual values capped at 34.3 g/t Au.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- From To Interval Gold Interpreted Drill Hole Number (m) (m) (m)(1) Assay (g/t)(2) Zone ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 415.15 415.85 0.70 35.13 n/a TM-16-220W01 Capped 34.30 725.00 728.00 3.00 5.95 C4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 480.50 0.50 n/a 480.00 75.88 Capped 490.70 1.90 34.30 n/a 488.80 500.50 4.70 11.40 C3-70 TM-16-235M03 495.80 579.50 4.50 7.53 C4 575.00 749.35 2.15 7.25 C5 747.20 36.22 Capped 23.78 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 475.30 n/a 474.80 562.75 0.50 31.05 C3-100 559.90 580.80 2.85 9.76 C4 575.80 5.00 20.04 TM-16-235W01M02 Capped 619.10 16.39 C4-30 616.00 750.80 3.10 5.50 C5 746.20 4.60 36.05 Capped 16.26 Include 0.40 190.56 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 595.00 602.10 7.10 14.50 C4 Capped 7.10 TM-17-240BM01 Include 0.50 126.74 721.00 723.70 2.70 11.33 C5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 176.20 178.30 2.10 10.02 C1-60 TM-17-241 177.10 190.00 12.90 7.58 C2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TM-17-242 47.60 52.60 5.00 5.08 C1-20 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TM-17-243 197.40 200.30 2.90 14.51 C2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TM-17-244 164.35 170.60 6.25 6.41 C2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TM-17-245 45.10 50.00 4.90 5.94 C1-20 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TM-17-246 181.00 183.70 2.70 6.21 C2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52.00 59.90 7.90 5.63 C1-20 TM-17-248 199.60 206.00 6.40 2.52 C2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TM-17-249 89.30 93.00 3.70 5.53 C2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55.70 C1-20 50.55 5.15 11.90 Capped 178.20 7.83 C2 171.90 6.30 12.37 TM-17-250 Capped 182.00 10.66 n/a 179.00 3.00 29.06 Capped 11.89 include 0.80 98.57 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53.50 C1-20 48.00 5.50 15.03 Capped 165.00 7.94 C2 TM-17-253 156.45 8.55 26.31 Capped 10.64 include 0.50 203.47 and 0.70 104.86 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 82.50 2.70 C2 TM-17-254 79.80 18.88 Capped 11.62 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TM-17-255 83.80 86.10 2.30 13.15 C2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 113.10 9.10 C2 TM-17-256 104.00 10.81 Capped 9.76 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TM-17-257 69.90 70.60 0.70 28.59 n/a ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 103.00 C2 97.25 5.75 21.95 TM-17-259 Capped 11.54 include 0.50 111.69 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TM-17-260 141.30 145.45 4.15 10.83 C2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 140.20 154.95 14.75 71.61 C2 Capped 8.26 TM-17-261 Include 2.20 459.07(3) 155.75 156.50 0.75 27.83 n/a 158.00 159.00 1.00 10.44 n/a ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

n/a - no zone assigned yet (1) Downhole thickness; true width varies depending on drill hole dip; most drill holes are aimed at intersecting the vein structures close to perpendicular therefore true widths are close to downhole widths (approximately 85-90% conversion ratio); true widths of C structures intercepts are presented on longitudinal sections (links available below). (2) Selection of mineralized intervals are based on geological observations, mainly on the amount of quartz-tourmaline-sulfide veining, and on a 1.00 g/t Au cut-off for compositing; composited intervals are presented uncap and capped (when applicable) with individual values capped at 34.3 g/t Au; no minimum thicknesses considered. (3) The 2.20 m interval grading 459.07 g/t Au consist of the following individual assay results: 38.72 g/t Au over 0.70m, 159.73 g/t Au over 0.70m and 1088.80 g/t Au over 0.80m.

To view the assay results table for drill holes released today please click on the following link (note: new results are identified in red font):

https://www.integragold.com/site/assets/files/2203/nr-23feb17_composites_compilation_triangle_final.pdf

To view a cross section of Triangle and the No. 4 Plug Deposit please click on the following link:

http://www.integragold.com/site/assets/files/2209/triangle_longsection_23feb2017.pdf

Infill Drilling on the C2 Structure Intersects Significant High-Grade Mineralization within the Proposed Bulk Sample Target Area

The infill drill program on C2 is completed at roughly 25 m centers with an objective to define the continuity and geometry of gold-bearing structures. The C2 infill drill program also provides information to guide the development of the underground exploration ramp, identify crosscut locations, and plan future drifts which will be targeted for the underground exploration program and extraction of a bulk sample. The recent infill drill results within the proposed target area for the bulk sample are significant and include numerous high-grade intercepts.

Reported drill results from C2, as well as some from the C1-20 structure (located in the upper part of C1), include the following (all results uncapped, downhole width, see full assay tables for details):

71.61 g/t Au over 14.75 m (C2 - TM-17-261)

26.31 g/t Au over 8.55 m (C2 - TM-17-253)

21.95 g/t Au over 5.75 m (C2 - TM-17-259)

10.81 g/t Au over 9.10 m (C2 - TM-16-256)

12.37 g/t Au over 6.30 m (C2 - TM-17-250)

14.51 g/t Au over 2.90 m (C2 - TM-17-243)

18.88 g/t Au over 2.70 m (C2 - TM-17-254)

13.15 g/t Au over 2.30 m (C2 - TM-17-255)

10.83 g/t Au over 4.15 m (C2 - TM-17-260)

7.58 g/t Au over 12.90 m (C2 - TM-17-241)

15.03 g/t Au over 5.50 m (C1-20 - TM-17-253)

11.90 g/t Au over 5.15 m (C1-20 - TM-17-250)

As illustrated in the longitudinal sections for C1/C1-20 and C2 (see link below), results from numerous intercepts are still pending. Note that the true thicknesses of intervals are indicated on all longitudinal sections and will differ from downhole lengths reported in the drill assay tables.

C1/C1-20 Longsection:

https://www.integragold.com/site/assets/files/2208/ls_c1c120-ddh_20170222_with_class.pdf

C2 Longsection:

http://www.integragold.com/site/assets/files/2204/ls_c2-ddh_20170222_with_class.pdf

Drilling on C4 and C5 Continues to Provide Confidence in the Geological Model and Highlights the Growth Potential of These Structures

Infill drill results at C4 are being completed at 40 m to 50 m centers and continue to demonstrate good internal continuity of the gold-bearing structure, supporting the Company's current geological and resource models. In addition, successful expansion drilling at C5 indicates the potential for further resource growth at depth.

Significant C4 and C5 drill results announced today include:

20.04 g/t Au over 5.00 m (C4 - TM-16-235W01M02)

14.50 g/t Au over 7.10 m (C4 - TM-16-240BM01)

36.05 g/t Au over 4.60 m (C5 - TM-16-235W01M02)

36.22 g/t Au over 2.15 m (C5 - TM-16-235M03)

11.33 g/t Au over 2.70 m (C5 - TM-16-240BM01)

As illustrated in the vertical longitudinal sections of C4 and C5 (see link below), additional results are pending from infill and extensional drill holes at various depths ranging from 325 m to 825 m vertical.

C4 Longsection:

http://www.integragold.com/site/assets/files/2205/ls_c4-ddh_20170222_with_class.pdf

C5 Longsection:

http://www.integragold.com/site/assets/files/2206/ls_c5-ddh_20170222_with_class.pdf

Lamaque Project Exploration Program Summary

The results announced today are from 30 drill holes representing 10,750 m of drilling. Assays are pending from an additional 26 drill holes completed at Triangle in 2017 representing 6,100 m. An updated resource estimate that will incorporate all 2016 drill holes at Triangle is being prepared and will be released in Q1 2017. Please note, all drill holes drilled in 2017, including those disclosed today or in previous news releases, will not be included in the updated resource estimate in Q1 2017. Drill results will continue to be disclosed as they become available.

As of February 22, 2017 a total of 15,920 m (72 drill holes) were completed at Lamaque. Of this total, 11,200 m of drilling in 54 drill holes has been completed at Triangle (including completed, ongoing, wedges and abandoned drill holes). A total of six drill rigs are currently operating at Lamaque; three drill rigs are continuing with the Triangle infill and expansion drill program, two drill rigs are continuing definition drilling on the No. 4 Plug, and one drill rig is testing the Lamaque Deep target.

Project and Company Profile

Integra Gold is a junior gold exploration company advancing projects in Val-d'Or, Québec, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Company's primary focus is its high-grade Lamaque South project. In the fall of 2014, Integra completed the accretive acquisition of the Sigma Mill and Mine Complex, a fully permitted 2,200 ton per day mill and tailings facility. With major federal and provincial permits in place, existing infrastructure and significant exploration potential, this acquisition removed major costs and shortened timelines typically associated with mine projects. Integra has raised over $125 million since 2013, at successively higher share prices, despite depressed gold prices. In August 2015, Eldorado Gold Corporation completed a strategic investment in Integra, acquiring 15% of the outstanding common shares. Integra was named to the TSX Venture top 50 performers in 2015 and the OTCQX Best 50 award for 2015.

Qualified Person

The Lamaque project is under the direct supervision of Hervé Thiboutot, Eng., Senior Vice-President of the Company, and Jacques Simoneau, P. Geo., Exploration Manager of the Company. Mr. Thiboutot and Mr. Simoneau are Qualified Persons ("QPs") as defined by the National Instrument 43-101. The Company's QPs have reviewed the technical content of this release.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control ("QA/QC")

Thorough QA/QC protocols are followed on the project including insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in all drill holes. The core samples are submitted directly to the Bourlamaque and ALS Laboratories in Val-d'Or for preparation and analysis. Analysis is conducted on 1 assay-ton aliquots. Analysis of Au is performed using fire assay method with atomic absorption (AA) finish, with a gravimetric finish completed for samples exceeding 5 g/t Au. Results published are from the gravimetric finish if above 5 g/t Au and from the AA finish if lower than 5 g/t Au.

